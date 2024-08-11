The final day of the 2024 Olympic Games has ended in Paris, with the US team winning the medal count. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

A total of 13 sets of medals were awarded on the final 14th day of the competition. American athletes won two golds: the women’s basketball team defeated the tournament hosts, the French, in the final, and Jennifer Valente won the omnium on the cycling track. The USA has 40 gold, 44 silver and 42 bronze medals.

The Chinese team took second place with 40 gold, 27 silver and 24 bronze medals. The Japanese team took third place with 20 gold, 12 silver and 13 bronze medals.

The games ended with a closing ceremony

Photo: Amber Searls/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

The event took place at the Stade de France stadium, which had been converted into a concert hall. The ceremony included several stages: the carrying out of the flags of the participating countries, the parade of athletes, the lowering of the Olympic flag and its transfer to the city hosting the 2028 Summer Olympics.

American actor Tom Cruise took part in the closing ceremony of the Olympics. He performed a stunt, jumping from the roof of the stadium.

In Russia, the closing ceremony was criticized. Deputy Administrator of the Moscow Patriarchate, Archbishop Savva (Tutunov) of Zelenograd, said that the official poster for the closing of the Paris Olympics resembled an icon of the devil. The black poster depicted a male figure falling onto the globe, engulfed in light.

Russian athletes missed the closing ceremony. 15 Russian athletes were allowed to participate by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), but left Paris after finishing their performances. The last one was rower Zakhar Petrov, but he also left the Olympic village.

Freestyle wrestler Akhmed Tazhudinov Photo: Arlette Bashizi / Reuters

Several former Russians won awards on the final day of the competition

Former Russian volleyball player Ekaterina Antropova won as part of the Italian team. Italian volleyball players became Olympic champions for the first time in history. In the final of the Games in Paris, they beat the current champions from the USA — 25:18, 25:20, 25:17.

Antropova is the daughter of basketball player Mikhail Antropov and handball player Olga Antropova. She scored six points in the decisive match. The athlete moved to Italy in 2018 and received citizenship in the summer of 2023.

Dagestan native Akhmed Tazhudinov, competing for Bahrain, won gold in freestyle wrestling in the 97-kilogram weight category. In the final bout, he defeated Georgian Givi Macharashvili. Tazhudinov said that winning the Olympics was his main goal.

Thank you all who supported me! To all of Dagestan – from the bottom of my heart, I felt your support. From the bottom of my heart, brothers. Akhmed Tazhudinovfreestyle wrestler

Another freestyle wrestler representing Albania, Islam Dudayev, won the bronze medal fight in the 65-kilogram weight category against Nalchik native Ismail Musukaev, who represents Hungary. Dudayev was born in Chechnya and has been competing for Albania since 2021, becoming the European champion this year. Musukaev, a world (2023) and European (2022) champion, changed his sporting citizenship in 2019.

Uzbek boxing coach suffers cardiac arrest

The incident with Tulkin Kilichev occurred during the celebration of the gold medal of the ward of coach Hasanboy Dusmatov. The 41-year-old coach felt ill in the warm-up area.

Kilichev was assisted by the doctor of the Great Britain boxing team, Harj Singh, and physiotherapist Robbie Lillis. Singh performed CPR, and Lillis used a defibrillator. After that, the coach was handed over to the ambulance medics and sent to the hospital. His condition is assessed as stable.

A unique achievement was set in Paris

Dutch track and field athlete Sifan Hassan won the 42.195-kilometer marathon at the Paris Games with an Olympic record. She became the first woman to win Olympic gold in three long-distance events – 5,000 meters, 10,000 meters and the marathon.

Athlete Sifan Hassan Photo: Lisa Leutner / Reuters

Hassan showed a time of 2 hours 22 minutes 55 seconds, in the end she was able to overtake the world record holder for this distance, Ethiopian Tigst Assefa. Bronze was taken by Kenyan Helen Obiri.

Ukrainian Bubka got into a scandal because of a Russian woman

Olympic champion and multiple world champion in pole vaulting Bubka, as a member of the IOC, awarded Olympic gold to former Russian gymnast Darya Varfolomeyev, representing Germany. Ukrainian skeletonist Vladislav Geraskevich called Bubka the devil, because he smiled when communicating with the native of Barnaul.

At the same time, the IOC stated that Bubka fulfilled his duty, as he was appointed to present the medal of the rhythmic gymnastics all-around competition. The organization called the criticism of the Olympic champion unacceptable.

Following the presentation of the gold medal to an athlete representing Germany, he has been the subject of an unacceptable online abuse campaign, which we strongly condemn. IOC

Volunteers sell their clothes at inflated prices

Volunteer Alina Kravchuk told RBCthat the items were provided free of charge by the Olympic Committee. A total of one million items were produced. There are already many offers on Ebay to buy various clothes of the Olympic volunteers. Prices for a Panama hat reach 400 euros, for a T-shirt they ask up to 200 euros.

Kravchuk emphasized that the official charter of volunteers has a clause that prohibits wearing clothes outside of work. After the Olympics, the city has the right to give clothes to the volunteer. However, the regulations say nothing about reselling things.