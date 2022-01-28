Dubai (Etihad)

Our national Olympic football team defeated its brother Lebanon, 2-0, in the first friendly match that took place at Theab Awana Stadium in the Federation headquarters in Dubai, as part of our team’s preparations to participate in the Asian Cup finals scheduled in Uzbekistan next June.

The goals of our team were scored by Sultan Adel Muhammad in the 25th minute and Abdullah Al-Naqbi in the 60th minute.

The match was witnessed by Hamid Ahmed Al Tayer, member of the Board of Directors of the Football Association, head of the National Teams and Technical Affairs Committee, Swaidan Saeed Al Naboodah, member of the committee, Jihad Al-Shahf, Secretary-General of the Lebanese Football Association, and Rashid Amer Al-Badawi, Director of the National Teams Department.