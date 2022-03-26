Dubai (Etihad)

Imposing a negative tie on our national Olympic team’s confrontation with its counterpart Uzbekistan, this evening, at Al-Awir Stadium in Shabab Al-Ahly Club, as part of the second round of the international friendly tournament for U-23 teams, organized by the Football Association, in cooperation with IAST SPORTS Company, with the participation of 10 teams .

The most prominent opportunity for our team appeared in the first half with a free kick on the outskirts of the penalty area, which was executed by Abdullah Idris from above the human wall, and the Uzbek goalkeeper saved it in the 42nd minute. During the second half, the explicit attempts on the two goals were absent to settle the negative tie.

And the “Olympic White” raised its score to 4 points, after its victory in the first round against China 1-0, while the Uzbekistan team scored its first point after losing in the previous round against Saudi Arabia 0-2.

In the same round, the Croatian youth team defeated Vietnam 1-0, China beat Thailand 4-2, on the other hand, the Saudi team won its second successive victory at the expense of its rival Iraq 2-1, while Japan beat Qatar 2- 0.

The teams of Saudi Arabia, Japan and China topped the standings with 6 points from two wins, compared to 4 for the UAE team, 3 points for Qatar and Croatia, and a point for the teams of Iraq, Vietnam, Uzbekistan, and Thailand in the last place without credit, provided that the curtain falls on the championship with the establishment of the third and final round «final round». » Next Tuesday.

Nine teams are preparing, by participating in the current international friendly tournament, for the AFC U-23 Cup finals, and they include, along with the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Japan, China, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, and Thailand.

16 teams will participate in the upcoming finals in Uzbekistan, including 4 teams that have previously won the title “Iraq 2013, Japan 2016, Uzbekistan 2018, South Korea 2020, in addition to 9 teams that have reached the semi-finals before, while Tajikistan and Turkmenistan participate for the first time. in the finals.