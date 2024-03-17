Dubai (Etihad)

The Olympic soccer team delegation will leave on Monday for the city of Al-Ahsa, Saudi Arabia, to participate in the fifth West Asian U-23 Championship, from March 20 to 26, after concluding the closed camp in Dubai. The final training session this Sunday evening will be led by Uruguayan Marcelo Broli. At Thiab Awana Stadium at the headquarters of the Football Association.

Yesterday, the “Olympic White” training session was witnessed by Obaid Salem Al Shamsi, Second Vice President of the Football Association, Hisham Mohammed Al Zarouni, and Ibrahim Hassan Al Nimr, members of the Board of Directors.

The new technical staff for our team was keen to get to know all the players before the start of training, and spoke to them about the importance of participating in the West Asian Championship, which is one of the preparatory stations for the Asian Cup finals scheduled to be held next April in the Qatari capital, Doha.

26 players participated in the “Olympic White” training, and they are: Rakan Walid, Mubarak Ahmed, Ahmed Al-Hammadi, Muhammad Al-Wafi, Ahmed Fawzi, “Al-Jazeera” Hamad Al-Muqbali, Muhammad Youssef, Muhammad Al-Mansouri, Khalifa Khamis, “Shabab Al-Ahly,” Saeed Al-Maqdami, Hamdan Al-Bishr. Al-Fujairah”, Khamis Al-Mansouri “Bani Yas”, Ahmed Mal Allah “United”, Mayed Al-Tunaiji, Abdullah Al-Balushi, Ali Abdulaziz “Al-Nasr”, Muhammad Al-Mazmi, Hamdan Al-Amiri, Sultan Al-Badawi “Hatta”, Walid Al-Mahrazi, Yasser Hassan “Ittihad Kalba”, Khaled Al Balushi (Al Ain), Abdullah Ahmed (Al Wahda), Fahd Badr (Emirates), Abdullah Al Raisi (Ajman), Maid Al Kass (Sharjah).