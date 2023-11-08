Dubai (Etihad)

Our national under-23 Olympic football team launched its first preparatory station, in preparation for the finals of the Asian Cup Qatar 2024, through its internal camp, which began yesterday in the Emirate of Ajman, and will conclude on the 21st of this month of November.

During this camp, the Olympic White will play two friendly matches at Al Hamriyah Club Stadium against the teams of Tajikistan and Kuwait on the next 14 and 21.

The list of our team in the current camp includes 26 players, and they are: Ahmed Mahmoud, Mubarak Bani Zama, Ahmed Fawzi, Abdullah Al-Attas (Al-Jazeera), Abdullah Al-Raisi (Ajman), Fahd Badr (UAE), Abdullah Al-Hammadi (United), Mansour Al-Shamsi (Al-Ain), Ali Abdulaziz, Abdullah. ( Fujairah) Yasser Hassan, Walid Al Mahrezi (Ittihad Kalba), Khaled Tawhid, Dhari Fahd (Sharjah).

Our national team had succeeded in booking a qualification ticket to the finals of the AFC U-23 Championship “Qatar 2024”, after topping the Group Seven standings with 4 points, which it gained from a goalless draw with the Chinese national team, and a victory over the Indian national team with a score of (3-0). .

