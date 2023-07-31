Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Olympic football team has begun its preparation program for the qualifiers for the AFC U-23 Championship, scheduled for next September in China, where the “white” will play in Group G, which includes China, the “host country”, India and the Maldives, and qualifies for the finals that will be held in Qatar. During April 2024, the first-placed team in each group, along with the four best second-placed teams.

The Olympic team conducted its first training session in one of the subsidiary stadiums in the Austrian city of Kaprun, under the leadership of Spaniard Denis Silva and his assistant staff, with the participation of the players who were selected for this camp, which is held in conjunction with the camp of the first team, within the framework of continuous coordination between the members of the technical staff of the first and Olympic teams.

A joint meeting was held between the members of the technical staff of the first and Olympic teams, during which the camp program for each team and the dates of training sessions were discussed, information about the players in the ranks of the Olympic team who will later be included in the first team was discussed, and the work mechanism was discussed during the coming period that witnesses different participation of the elected. .