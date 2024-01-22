Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

The Spanish coach, Denis da Silva, the coach of our Olympic football team, celebrates his 42nd birthday, in the “Olympic White” confrontation against Iraq, which begins at seven-thirty on Tuesday evening at Thiab Awana Stadium, at the headquarters of the Football Association in Dubai, within the second round of the international friendly tournament. The quartet, which witnesses the first match facing Saudi Arabia and Egypt on the same stadium.

Da Silva, born on January 22, 1982, has been leading the Olympic White since his contract was announced in March 2021, as he previously supervised the previous team in the last edition of the AFC U-23 Cup finals in Uzbekistan 2022, before he succeeded in qualifying with the current team to the finals of the AFC U-23 Cup in Uzbekistan 2022. The “Qatar 2024” finals, scheduled from April 15 to May 3 next.

The Spanish coach is planning to “rehabilitate” his guest, the “Lions of Mesopotamia”, after the latter’s victory over the “Olympic White” with a score of 3-0 in the first round of the West Asian Championship, which was hosted by Iraq last June, and Iraq won its title at the expense of Iran 5-4 with kicks. Penalty shootout in the final.

The “Olympic White” started its campaign in the current friendly tournament on a positive note, by defeating Saudi Arabia with goals from Ahmed Fawzi and Hazem Mohamed, in the first round, while the “Lions of Mesopotamia” defeated Egypt with a goal scored by Halo Faiq in the 90th minute in the same round.

Thanks to the victory over the “Green” team with two goals, our Olympic team maintained its record of positive results in the last 5 matches in a row, which included a 0-0 draw with China, and a 3-0 victory over India in the qualifiers for the U-23 Asian Cup finals, before beating Tajikistan. 3-1, and Kuwait 3-0 in two friendlies last November, leading to the final victory against the “Olympic Green”.

Participation in the current international friendly tournament represents the penultimate stop in the “Olympic White” preparations for the AFC U-23 Cup finals “Qatar 2024”, and the finals draw placed our team in the second “iron” group, along with Japan, South Korea, and China.

The 16 teams participating in the finals were divided into four groups, each of which includes 4 teams, competing in a divided league system of one stage, and the first two teams from each group qualify for the quarter-finals.

The teams that finish in the first three places in the tournament qualify to participate in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, while the team that wins fourth place moves on to participate in the global playoff, facing a team from Africa, in order to have the opportunity to participate in the Olympic tournament.