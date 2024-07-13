Die Ministerin schwamm unweit der Pont Alexandre III, dort wo die olympischen Triathlon- und Freiwasserschwimmwettkämpfe stattfinden sollen. Bei ihrem Seine-Bad wurde sie von dem Fahnenträger des französischen Paralympics-Teams, dem Para-Triathleten Alexis Hanquinquant, begleitet.

The city of Paris had previously announced on Friday that the current water quality of the Seine would be sufficient to organize the competitions planned there. According to the new water quality analysis presented by the city, it met the regulations for holding Olympic competitions on six of the last seven days measured. Over 80 percent of the water analyses were compliant with the limit values.

Hidalgo and Macron also want to go swimming

The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, wants to jump into the Seine on July 17, if the water quality continues to allow it. She originally wanted to jump into the expensively cleaned Seine on June 23, but the results of the water tests were too poor. According to sources close to French President Emmanuel Macron in June, the head of state also wants to swim in the capital’s river before the start of the games on July 26.

Heavy rain recently caused localized deteriorations in water quality, both in Paris itself and in the upper reaches of the river, from where pollution reached the capital.