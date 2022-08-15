HISTORY IN THE DEBATE

THE MOCHIS

August 15, 1972

Poorly built IMSS foreign clinics. The IMSS Conservation Department refused to receive the clinics that were built in Higuera de Zaragoza, Mochicahui, San Miguel and El Carrizo. Construction problems in the final details, failures in the air conditioning, etc., were the cause of the works being postponed to the construction companies, who must continue working until they deliver them according to the contract specifications.

Olympic Village amazes everyone. Munich. Mexico has surpassed Tokyo and Munich has surpassed Mexico, estimated Latin American Olympic athletes and leaders questioned by AFP about the prestigious race that is established between the cities, from Olympiad to Olympiad. What the athletes who have already arrived in Munich appreciated the most are the accommodation conditions in individual rooms, equipped with a television and a complete bathroom, as well as a care room for each delegation in the same place where they live.

The houses of Olympia Park, named after the Olympic village, are in the shape of a truncated pyramid, so that each private apartment receives the same proportion of sun on its terrace. The terraces are separated by a wall, so that the athletes can take sunbaths, practicing full nudism, men and women are separated and it will be difficult for the “rogues” to save the austere and military vigilance of the thousands of “stewards” who serve as doormen and who are actually soldiers of the German army with strict and severe slogans.

Double celebration with the Grijalva. Roberto Abitia Grijalva and Rafael Rojo Grijalva, two handsome and formal gentlemen, were celebrated at the residence of their grandparents, Rosario Grijalva and Marinita Camou de Grijalva. Roberto is the son of Messrs. José Abitia and Cuquita Grijalva de Abitia, and his cousin Rafael is heir to the engineer Ramón Rojo and Teresita Grijalva de Rojo. In the large gardens of the residence, the little ones enjoyed an afternoon full of surprises.

August 15, 1997

They will seize cars. Treasury authorities and the PGR ratified that they will intensify the confiscation of the million foreign vehicles that circulate in the country. In Los Mochis, the owners of the units took over the Treasury offices, and tax officials filed a criminal complaint against the leaders of those who blocked the offices. From the coyotes who dedicated themselves to bringing vehicles to sell them to people in need, to the customs agents who, due to large bribes, allowed their massive entry, they have profited from the needs of the owners.

They hurt him for criticizing the food. Uruguay. A woman shot her husband, after the man complained because the roast in the oven that served him for lunch was apparently raw. According to the statements of her wife, her husband tried to attack the woman with a knife and she defended herself from her by firing a shot that wounded her in the chest. The aggressor was arrested for causing a wound that takes more than 15 days to heal and awaits the resolution of justice, while her husband underwent surgery to remove the bullet, but her life is not in danger.