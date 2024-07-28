Olympic Triathlete Training Swim Cancelled Due to Mud in Seine

The 2024 Paris Olympics have cancelled the triathletes’ training swim in the Seine. This was reported by TASS with reference to the Games press service.

The swims will not take place due to dirty water in the river. “The Olympic Organizing Committee, the International Triathlon Federation, and local authorities have jointly decided to cancel part of the triathlon introductory event, as the water level does not provide sufficient guarantees,” the statement said.

Related materials:

At the same time, the organizers expressed confidence that the competitions will take place on the scheduled dates. The swims are scheduled for July 30 and 31.

On July 26, the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games took place on the Seine. Sports delegations sailed along the river on ships. It rained in the French capital during and after the event.