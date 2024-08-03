Chinese Zheng Qingwen Becomes Olympic Tennis Champion

Chinese tennis player Zheng Qingwen has become the Olympic champion in women’s singles at the 2024 Games in Paris, a Lenta.ru correspondent reports.

The winner was determined in the final, which took place on Saturday, August 3. The Chinese player defeated Croatian Donna Vekic. The game lasted two sets and ended with a score of 6:2, 6:3 in favor of Qinwen.

Three Russians competed in the women’s singles tournament at the current Olympics. Diana Schneider advanced the furthest, losing in the second round.

The Olympic Games will end on August 11. Russians are competing in the competitions as neutrals.