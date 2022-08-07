For leader Dinja van Liere, there may still be a medal of honor in the offing in Herning this week. The 31-year-old rider from Uden placed third for the Grand Prix Special with a score of 78.835 percent. Thamar Zweistra (17th, 72,376) and Emmelie Scholtens (24th, 74,410) were also among the thirty finalists. They all start at zero today. The best fifteen combinations of the GP Special qualify for the freestyle to music on Wednesday evening. After both individual World Cup numbers, World Cup medals will be awarded.