Olympic Stadium The renovated Olympic Stadium became a huge success – it is already crowded underground

The underground facilities of the Olympic Stadium are in heavy use, although sports enthusiasts do not have access to them all year round. Big concerts and other events need exercise facilities during the summer and fall high season.

Olympic Stadium The new underground facilities in Helsinki brought a significant increase in sports space for athletes, fitness enthusiasts and enthusiasts of various sports.

The underground is already so crowded that not everyone who wants to can fit in. Virtually free standard evening shifts to the ballroom have not been available since the corona restrictions were lifted on 14 February.

“The evening occupancy rate of underground facilities is 90.6 percent. In particular, the largest gym is reserved for evening shifts. The need for sports facilities has been huge, ”said the Director of Marketing and Communications at the Olympic Stadium Marju Paju says.

Summer during the high season, the underground sports facilities of the Olympic Stadium are used by the event organizers. The regular shifts of the sports clubs will end at the end of May and will not start again until October 3rd.

That is, almost half of the year underground facilities for amateurs is not the case. In the arena of such big events, it is planned to act.

The organizers of events such as concerts, matches of the Finnish national football team and the Swedish athletics match need all underground sports facilities.

Young basketball players practicing in the gym below the Olympic Stadium.

For example the artists performing in the stadium will build a rehearsal stage in a large gymnasium that simulates the real performance stage at the Olympic Stadium with its dancers and other performers.

Some of the exercise facilities are needed to cater for performers and participants in the arrangements.

Performing at the Olympic Stadium in August Ed Sheeran also needs underground sports facilities for its use. The Sheeran stage will be built in the middle of the lawn of the Olympic Stadium, after which the lawn will be renewed. Replacing the lawn takes four days.

During May Day, heat lamps were installed on the lawn to ensure that the lawn grows evenly after the winter. During May Day, the outdoor track was allowed to run freely, but the grass field was closed due to care measures.

The Uefan Super Cup of the European Football Association will be played at the Olympic Stadium on 10 August. In the Super Cup, the winners of the Champions League and the Europa League will meet. Uefa needs its underground facilities for a week.

“I won’t even get there then,” Paju says.

In all The Olympic Stadium will host eight gig concerts in the summer, more than ever before.

70,000 skiers visited the stadium at Helsinki Ski Weeks in February. The event will continue next winter.

In the summer, the stadium commemorates the 1952 Helsinki Olympics, which will be 70 years old, at various events. Fire in honor of the anniversary year will light up the stadium on July 19, 2022.

The fire will have to be lit in a fire bowl completed in the 1980s because the original is not preserved.

“We do not have information about the fate of the original Olympic Cup with the Sports Museum,” says Paju.

Marju Paju, Director of Marketing and Communications at the Olympic Stadium (left), and Saija Suominen, a service expert, will present a fire bowl that will be lit next July.

In Completed in 1938, the Olympic Stadium has been renovated several times. In 2016–2020, the functional building was practically renovated and rebuilt from the inside.

At the same time, almost as much new space was excavated and excavated under the Olympic Stadium as there is in Finlandia Hall: 20,000 square meters.

Even then, the underground facilities were planned to serve three basic purposes: event production, logistics operations and event security arrangements.

Logistical functions include freight transport, waste management, TV and media production and building services.

“The facilities for event production and logistics underground are important to make major events possible. Before, they were all in the stadium where the audience was, ”says Paju.

Underground facilities are only used by sports enthusiasts and athletes as well as meeting organizers outside of events.

The ballroom is in heavy use every day.

Sports clubs and sports organizations have booked regular shifts underground. In addition, the schools hold their exercise classes there and the training groups of the Finnish Sports Confederation (SUL) have been training.

“The biggest growth potential is in occupational well-being services, which companies have only just woken up to after the corona,” says Paju.

Among the sports underground facilities are used at least futsal, athletics, triathlon, basketball, floorball, dance, volleyball, martial arts and gymnastics. Figure skaters also use the facilities for their side training.

Below the Olympic Stadium grass field is a full-length 400-meter running track that has been in heavy use since the removal of the corona restrictions.

“We are here for the fourth time running. This is a good addition to the offer, ”he says Ari Kantolawho have come for an hour-long and 15-minute training run underground with members of the same Hang Loose Runners Kaj Lagerström and Jukka Arposen with.

The total cost of building the stadium increased to almost EUR 337 million. Fitness runners didn’t consider the price too expensive when a valuable building was also made available to fitness enthusiasts, but not year-round.

“It could have cost twice as much,” Lagerström says, laughing.

Ari Kantola (left), Kaj Lagerström and Jukka Arponen from the Hang Loose Runners group underground.

In Considering the corona restrictions, almost 3,000 hours of exercise were reserved at the 2021 Olympic Stadium. A total of 57,000 people visited the stadium.

Among the sports clubs in Helsinki, the hard-working users of the sports facilities are HJK’s pieces and the young basketball players of HNMKY and ToPo.

When HS toured the underground facilities this week, all the halls were in use. There was also an underground tour of the stadium. They have been very popular.

“There can be up to ten groups of visitors during the day,” Paju says.

However, the Olympic Stadium fills only a small part of the total number of physical training hours in Helsinki, which is about 250,000.

There are about 300 available sports places in Helsinki and 150 school gyms. There is still an acute shortage of facilities.

“Large indoor gyms suitable for playing ball and certain special conditions, such as scaffolding, ice sports and swimming pools, are almost fully booked for afternoons and evenings,” Eerikki Pihlajamaa says.

In terms of number of users, the most popular sports venues in Helsinki are Töölö Race Hall, Liikuntamylly Myllypuro and Mäkelänrinne Swimming Hall.

According to Pihlajamaa, it is difficult and almost impossible to rank sports venues based on their popularity, as they are managed by different actors.

“At least the new facilities at the Olympic Stadium have become a necessity. There are still free shifts for the autumn, especially for day use and the gyms on the east side of the stadium, so you should ask us about them, ”Paju advises.

Players and performers come to the Olympic Stadium from the underground logistics center along the Star Corridor. In the future, team captains and artists will write their names on the aisle stars.

