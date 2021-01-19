Olympic Stadium | The final price of the renovation of the Olympic Stadium was confirmed: EUR 337 million

The price estimate for the Olympic Stadium in 2014 was approximately EUR 200 million.

Helsinki The total cost of the Olympic Stadium renovation and refurbishment project rose to almost EUR 337 million. According to the Stadium Foundation, the exact price is 336,873,000 euros.

According to the Stadion Foundation, the increase in costs during the project is due in particular to higher construction contract prices due to the strong upswing.

When the maximum price for the renovation of the Olympic Stadium, EUR 200 million, was agreed in 2014, the financing did not take into account the so-called the offer price index, ie the increase in construction costs. In 2015–2020, the construction industry has experienced a particularly strong upturn, as a result of which labor and material prices have been growing steadily.

In addition, the renovation of the carefully protected building revealed numerous surprises, and the work proved to be significantly more demanding than anticipated, despite careful planning, the release said. These included more extensive and demanding rock excavations and reinforcements, the replacement of moisture-damaged structures, and additional work on concrete structures in new and renovation.

Completely new facilities have also been built in connection with the stadium and especially below it.

The renovated Olympic Stadium opened in August 2020.

The Stadium Foundation estimates that future events are expected to create approximately 1,150 jobs annually and generate EUR 132 million in production impact. The annual regional economic impact is estimated at EUR 80 million.

