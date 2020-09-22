Olympic Stadium | Johannes Høsflot Klæbo will not come to the Olympic Stadium: the Ski Association canceled Helsinki Ski Weeks

The reason for the cancellation of Helsinki Ski Weeks is the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus situation

Ski Association has decided to cancel Helsinki Helsinki Ski Weeks, a skiing event planned for the Olympic Stadium at the turn of January – February. This is due to the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus situation.

“With its decision, the Ski Association and its partners want to act responsibly on the one hand to promote health and safety and on the other hand in the direction of both snow species and event actors in the prevailing corona situation,” states in its bulletin.

The Olympic Stadium and its surroundings were scheduled to compete on 26 January in Norway, among others Johannes Høsflot Klæbon and Krista Pärmäkoski starred sprint race.

After the sprint race, the tracks of the Olympic Stadium were to be in free ski use for a month. The event is scheduled to be reorganized in spring 2022.

“The transfer decision at this stage must be sustainable both financially and responsibly in the direction of health promotion and various organizers,” the CEO of the Ski Association. Ismo Hämäläinen says.