With video Dafne Schippers looks back emotionally at farewell: ‘It’s a shame that I was so hard on myself’

Dafne Schippers tried everything to return to the world top, but it is no longer possible. At the age of 31, sooner than hoped but not unexpectedly, the two-time world champion says goodbye to her beloved sport. The top sprinter looked back visibly emotional at Papendal. “I’m finally thinking about the past.”