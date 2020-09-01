S.Kirennfahrerin Viktoria Rebensburg surprisingly ended her active career. This was announced by the 2010 Olympic champion and the best German alpine athlete in recent years on Tuesday around one and a half months before the planned World Cup kick-off.

“Today is definitely not an easy day for me because I have decided to end my career after 13 years with immediate effect,” wrote the 30-year-old on social networks. She made this decision “with a heavy heart and after careful consideration in the last few weeks. After my injury in spring and the past two months in snow training, I noticed that I was no longer able to achieve my absolute top level. “

Germany’s best female ski racer had already become an Olympic champion in her specialty giant slalom in 2010. She also won bronze at the 2014 Olympic Games and silver at the 2015 and 2019 World Championships. In the World Cup she won 19 races and three times the Giant Slalom World Cup (2011, 2012, 2018).

“From an early age, it has always been my aim and motivation to race victories and get excited on the slopes. But since I now have the feeling that I can no longer do justice to this, this is a very difficult decision, but for me it is inevitable, ”said Rebensburg, explaining her step.