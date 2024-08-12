One of the great dreams of Yeison Lopez was to give his mother a house Maria Julia, who is a victim of forced displacement in our country. It seems that this wish is very close to becoming a reality after the promise of the mayor of Cali, Alejandro Éder.

After winning the medal in Paris, the Chocó athlete spoke about the dream that he will be able to make come true: giving his parents, who were victims of the armed conflict, their own home.

“Another dream begins, which is to have my own house. For me, it is wonderful to dream that I will have a house. I can imagine my mother and father with their own house after 14 years of struggle, that fills me with emotion. We come from Chocó, a very vulnerable place and being displaced has been very difficult,” he said amidst emotion.

Yeison He said loud and clear: “I know that this is a country where they will help me fulfill that dream, so I can tell my mother that she can relax, that when we get to Colombia we will have a house.”

The help that Yeison López was waiting for arrived, as his mother will have her own house after the announcement made this Monday by the mayor of Cali Alejandro Éder, who promised to make that dream come true that inspired him at the Olympic Games to win silver in weightlifting.

“Relax Yeison, your mom will have the apartment, we will arrange it for you,” the president said at a public event.

But the surprise is double, since Yeison López will also receive his own house. The mayor of Cali said that two houses will be delivered, one for the Colombian’s mother and another for the athlete who left the name of the country on high.

The governor of Valle del Cauca, Dylian Francisca Toro, who promised her last week a prize of 30 million pesos for the medal in Paris, applauded his colleague’s gesture through his social networks.

“What a thrill. Moments like this make all our work and all our struggle worthwhile: Yeison López has transformed his life and today he has achieved world glory for himself and for Colombia; sport saves lives, forges character and builds societies. Thanks to you, Yeison, you will be the first athlete in the program in which we will guarantee housing for you and your family. You deserve it, it is your right. Long live Colombia.”the governor assured.

