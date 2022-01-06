Beautiful game. Toscani in goal with Bajrami, Zurkowski and Di Francesco. Immobile scores and misses a penalty, the Serbian (brace) remedies in the recovery

Another incredible and pyrotechnic internal draw for Lazio, after the 4-4 against Udinese a month ago. Also this time, as then, the draw matures in full recovery at the end of a match in which everything and the opposite of everything happens, but while on that occasion Lazio had been reached during the extra-time, this time they manage to catch up the result. Fair draw, even if matured in a singular way, between two very similar teams, despite the difference in values. Very good when it comes to looking for the goal (they create and accomplish a lot), but often embarrassing when they have to defend. Lazio concedes two goals to the first two attacks suffered, others risk and then concedes a third in the second half. Empoli takes three goals, leaves another half a dozen chances to their opponents (including a crossbar and a penalty saved). If for Andreazzoli, net of the final joke, it can go well like this (his Empoli is confirmed as a beautiful reality and already has salvation in his pocket) for Sarri it is yet another step backwards from this season spent on a roller coaster.

Departure with a bang – Three goals in the first quarter of an hour, the game begins immediately with a bang. Lazio is surprised by the usual cheeky and irreverent Empoli. After eight minutes the Tuscans are already 2-0 thanks to the penalty converted by Bajrami and Zurkowski’s goal. The 1-0 matures in the 6 ‘when, following Hysaj’s wrong back pass, Strakosha comes out desperately (and late) on Di Francesco, knocking him down. Unexceptionable rigor that Bajrami achieves by displacing Strakosha himself. Lazio feel the blow and swerve and so, after just two minutes, at the second thrust of the guests, they suffer again. Stojanovic descends on the right, ball to Bajrami, whose cross-shot is rebounded by Luiz Felipe, but ends up on the feet of Zurkowski who does not forgive. At that point Lazio wakes up and begins to play. The goal that reopens the match comes immediately thanks to the usual building which – as per tradition (sixth year out of six) – scores in the first match of the new year. The cross is from Milinkovic, the attacker’s header anticipates everyone, including Vicar. Lazio finds a shred of enthusiasm and continues to accelerate, but goes to the interval still at a disadvantage because Vicario is careful on the conclusion without a sure shot by Immobile, Luperto deflects just enough an insidious conclusion from Milinkovic and, above all, the crossbar rejects Felipe Anderson’s shot that could have sanctioned the 2-2 at the half hour. Both teams spend a substitution already during the first half. First Acerbi (Patric enters), then Parisi (Marchizza points out) must raise the white flag due to muscle problems.

Shooting from chills – The 2-2, on the other hand, arrives halfway through the second half thanks to a splendid volley by Milinkovic on a cross from Felipe Anderson. A deserved draw at that point, given that Lazio previously have already wasted three more goals, with Pedro, Immobile and Anderson. But, once the comeback is complete, the home team makes the mistake of believing that the game is now downhill. And instead Empoli is always on the spot and, at the first opportunity, they take the lead. Nice initiative on the right of Stulac (who has just entered Bajrami’s place) and the ball to Di Francesco who, all alone a few steps from Stakosha, just has to deposit on the net. Lazio again under, but Sarri’s team starts again with their heads down, taking the push also from the changes made by the technician, who throws in Leiva and Zaccagni (Cataldi and Pedro leave). The 3-3 arrives in the 35th minute on the developments of a corner by Luis Alberto thanks to the deviation of Patric. But, after an interminable check at the Var, the goal was canceled due to the touch of the defender’s hand. Five minutes later, however, the draw seems to have been done, when the referee Giua points to the spot for Luperto’s elbow to Immobile. But the attacker shoots too centrally and Vicario rejects the penalty. For Empoli the umpteenth victory in transfer on the field of a great one is approaching. And instead, in full recovery, Milinkovic’s head, on Zaccagni’s cross, stands higher than everyone else and makes it 3-3. Crazy, daring, but right.

