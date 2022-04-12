Guezguez’s boat capsized in heavy winds. She was on board with her sister Sarra. Sarra survived the accident.

The twins competed in the 49erFX class at the Tokyo Olympics last summer. They finished 21st. Eya was only sixteen years old at the time. The twins also had the dream of appearing at the start in Paris in 2024.

“She was an inspiring talent and a role model for many athletes,” said IOC President Thomas Bach. “I am shocked by the news of the death of Eya Guezguez. Her participation in Tokyo will continue to motivate girls everywhere. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and the Olympic community in Tunisia.”

