American Olympic runner Fred Kerley was arrested in south Florida after a confrontation with police, authorities said. Body camera footage released by Miami Beach police shows Kerley arguing with a group of officers Thursday night before a fight broke out.

Kerley was thrown to the ground, where an officer punched him several times and then used a Taser on the 29-year-old sprinter.

The arrest report

According to the arrest report, officers were investigating an unrelated active police scene when Kerley approached the area and attempted to make his way to their vehicle, which was parked nearby.

Officers had told Kerley to canvass the area, but Kerley began arguing with them, leading to a shoving fight with police. Four officers attempted to detain Kerley as he moved to evade arrest, authorities said.

After being stunned with the Taser, Kerley was taken to a local hospital and then to the Miami-Dade County Jail. Kerley is charged with assault, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct. The national governing body for track and field in the US has declined to comment on the arrest.

Kerley won the silver medal in the 100 meters at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and bronze in the same event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He has also won six medals at the World Athletics Championships.





Read also

Sergio Heredia