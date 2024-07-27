American Gretchen Walsh set a new Olympic record in the 100m butterfly event after winning the first semi-final at the Paris Games on Saturday with a time of 55.38 seconds.
According to the criteria of
Walsh shaved 10-hundredths off the previous Olympic record held by Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom with a time of 55.48 seconds from the 2016 Rio Games.
A time that confirmed the American, who set a new world record last June with a time of 55.18 seconds, as the favourite to win gold in this Sunday’s final.
Additionally, Team USA set a record in the men’s 4×100 freestyle relay final of the swimming competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Arena Paris La Defense in Paris, France.
News in development
EFE
#Olympic #records #swimming #Paris #amazing #times #100meter #butterfly #mens #4×100 #freestyle #relay
Leave a Reply