American Gretchen Walsh set a new Olympic record in the 100m butterfly event after winning the first semi-final at the Paris Games on Saturday with a time of 55.38 seconds.

Walsh shaved 10-hundredths off the previous Olympic record held by Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom with a time of 55.48 seconds from the 2016 Rio Games.

A time that confirmed the American, who set a new world record last June with a time of 55.18 seconds, as the favourite to win gold in this Sunday’s final.

Additionally, Team USA set a record in the men’s 4×100 freestyle relay final of the swimming competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Arena Paris La Defense in Paris, France.

