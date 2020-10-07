Barring six-time world champion MC Mary Kom and two other players, the Indian boxers who have qualified for the Olympics will leave next week for a 52-day training-cum-tour tour in Italy and France to prepare for the Tokyo Games. Mary Kom is currently recovering from dengue and refused to travel abroad at least this year due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. The tour of Europe will begin from 15 October.

London Olympic bronze medalist Mary Kom said, ‘I have been ill for the last two weeks due to dengue. I am much better now but I will not travel. He said, ‘I will stay in Delhi and train here. As far as going abroad for training is concerned, we will see next year, by then maybe the vaccine of Kovid-19 will also come. A total of 28-member team of support staff including ten male and six female boxers will go on the tour, for which the government has sanctioned an estimated amount of Rs 1.31 crore.

Six of the nine boxers (five men and four women) qualifying for the Olympics will go on the tour which is Amit Panghal (52 kg), Ashish Kumar (75 kg), Satish Kumar (+91 kg), Simranjit Kaur (60 Kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69 kg) and Pooja Rani (75 kg). Vikas Krishna (69 kg) is training in the US and Manish Kaushik is recovering from injury. Both of these will not go on this tour along with Mary Kom. The team will train in Assisi, Italy for 52 days from 15 October to 5 December.

13 boxers from the squad will participate in the Alexis Vastin International Tournament to be held from October 28 to 30 in Nantes, France. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) said in a statement, ‘All the four classes (men’s 57, 81 and 91 kg and women 57 kg) boxers of all the four classes (men’s 57, 81 and 91 kg and women) have also traveled so far. Will be part of. ‘ He will be accompanied by eight male and four female coaches and support staff.

The boxers were training in a bio-bubble at the national camp in Patiala since August. But Kovid-19 virus prevented him from practicing with a partner. The final tournament for the Indian boxers to achieve a quota for the Tokyo Olympics will be the World Olympic qualifying competition next year. National coach C Ek Kutappa said, ‘At the same time last year we were at the peak of our tournament fitness and participating in the World Championships and training hard. Thanks to the government for approving this visit. The boxers are happy, they wanted tournaments and training. They wanted to see at what level they were in front of European boxers. A foreign tour will give them a better idea of ​​the tournament in Europe.