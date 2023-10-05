DFlirting with his “old body” is part of Georg Grozer’s game. After every match, the 38-year-old points out that he first has to go into the ice barrel to regenerate. And then wait the next day to see how it will feel, the body, “how much juice is still in it”.

If you look at Grozer’s style of play on the volleyball court, you won’t see any signs of fatigue. The way the German diagonal attacker is currently performing at the Olympic qualification in Rio de Janeiro suggests that Grozer does not emerge from a barrel of ice, but rather regularly from a fountain of youth. The German opponents’ block player becomes fearful when the two-meter man swings up to attack the net – and that’s not because of the “Hammerschorsch’s” wildly tattooed hitting arm, but because of his penetrating power combined with sophistication and brilliance.

Grozer has contributed 105 points to the four German victories so far, 89 of which came from attacks and eight each from blocks and serves. He scored 27 points in Germany’s sensational win against Brazil and even 31 against world champions Italy. Grozer leads the scorer rating among 24 teams by a clear margin and can without a doubt be seen as the key player in Germany’s surprise appearance at this tournament – even if he himself always emphasizes the team’s performance, which in turn speaks for him.

Now favorite against the Czech Republic, Qatar and Ukraine

One after the other, national coach Michal Winiarski’s team defeated the more highly rated teams from Iran, Cuba, Brazil and Italy with 3-1 sets each within a few days – and thus gained an excellent starting position for qualifying for the Olympic Games in Paris. In particular, the successes against hosts Brazil and world champions Italy within 24 hours could go down in the annals of the German Volleyball Association.







The last time the Germans took part in an Olympic tournament was in 2012 – with Georg Grozer in the diagonal position. He also played a part in winning World Cup bronze in 2014 and European Championship silver in 2017 – but after that he repeatedly said goodbye to serial semi-retirement with time off from the national team. A late business trip to Paris would now add another punchline to his outstanding career: Grozer’s 16-year-old daughter Leana is part of the women’s team, which is also hoping for a ticket to the Olympics.

The German men are now close to making the jump. In the three upcoming games in close succession this weekend against the Czech Republic, Qatar and Ukraine, they are now considered favorites – the question is whether and how they will find their way in this unfamiliar role? And whether Georg Grozer’s “old body” will play along as desired.