Dubai (Union)

The National Olympic Committee participated in the meeting of the International Olympic Committee, which was held remotely yesterday evening, and reviewed the most prominent recommendations made in the Olympic agenda for the next five years, known as (5 + 2020).

The Olympic Committee was represented by Eng. Azza Bint Suleiman, Assistant Secretary-General for Financial and Administrative Affairs at the Committee, and the meeting was chaired by Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee, with the participation of all National Olympic Committees around the world to review the 15 recommendations that drew the features of the Olympic movement during the next stage.

The meeting dealt with the latest developments regarding the Olympic Games in Tokyo and the issuance of accreditation cards to the participating countries with the possibility of reducing the number of delegations in one of the measures aimed at preserving the safety of the Olympic event participants, and limiting the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The attendees also reviewed the aspect of vaccinating the participating delegations, as the Organizing Committee of the Games did not require athletes to obtain a Covid-19 vaccine before traveling to Tokyo, meaning that it is not mandatory, but at the same time it advised obtaining the vaccine to promote the safe participation of all, and reduce the incidence of the disease.

The Organizing Committee of the Olympic Games in Tokyo had approved the non-entry of the masses from abroad to Japan, and the volunteers participating in the session were only Japanese, with some exceptions for a small percentage of volunteers from other countries, which may reach 500 volunteers who possess certain skills in some aspects. Like languages ​​and different communication skills.