E.On the other hand, the Olympic Games are about medals and not about what you carry when you shoot your spear into the sky or run 800 meters over the tartan track. On the other hand, an athlete has to feel comfortable, the material has to be comfortable, and he shouldn’t feel stupid when strolling through the Olympic village or pulling into the stadium with the other athletes at the opening ceremony.

This is not an easy task – and it has not always succeeded in recent years. At the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Team Germany looked like a swarm of parrots in their colorful outfit. Two years later in Rio de Janeiro it was an asphalt-gray, monochrome mass that moved into the stadium with the Germany flag.



Casual outfits for the Olympic village presented by gymnast Marcel Nguyen and rower Oliver Zeidler.

Image: Photo Team Germany / adidas





For the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo this summer, the message of the collection, which was presented via livestream on Thursday, is not immediately recognizable. Probably because it is about two things that are actually contradicting one another: unity and diversity – unity and diversity. On the one hand, says Melina Hartmann, the designer responsible for the collection at Adidas, the outfit should express the unity as a team, on the other hand it stands for individuality so that everyone can show their personal style.

Gold becomes frozen yellow

Perhaps that is why it turned into a rather heterogeneous, almost disparate collection, because the diversity is shown by contrasting colors such as bright red and pastel-colored mint and graphic elements with different looks. The federal eagle appears quite specifically on the upper arm of jackets and shirts, but also as a deconstructed and reassembled large-scale version. The Germany colors, on the other hand, are interpreted in a modern way on the competition shirts – the gold becomes frozen yellow -, but on the jackets for the podium with diagonal bars as striking as the Germany flag.

Overall, for the Tokyo games starting July 23, the collection is light but playful. And it is the most sustainable collection that has ever existed. Among other things, material made from recycled ocean plastic was used. Another feature is likely to be important for the athletes: the new technologies that have been processed. In Tokyo it is very hot and humid from mid-July. The exact placement of ventilation zones keeps the body cool during competition. In such moments, personal style probably takes a back seat.