Olympic Movement | The IOC ruled: Russian sanctions should continue next year as well

IOC President Thomas Bach told about it in his New Year’s message.

30.12. 20:33

International the chairman of the Olympic Committee (IOC). by Thomas Bach between the President of Russia to Vladimir Putin have been notoriously warm, and Bach has previously been quite sympathetic to Russian athletes competing.

That’s why Bach’s message on Friday is guaranteed to be met with disappointment in Russia.

“These sanctions against the states and governments of Russia and Belarus must remain strictly in force,” Bach said, according to news agency AFP.

Russia and Belarus were sidelined from international sports when Russia launched its full-scale war of aggression in Ukraine at the end of February.

Currently, no international sports events are organized in the countries, and their colors or symbols may not appear in international competitions.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi has demanded the complete isolation of Russian athletes and their absence from the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Zelenskyi has also expressed his disappointment to Bach as the chairman of the Russian Olympic Committee Stanislav Pozdnyakov for participating in the IOC General Assembly.

Bach said in his New Year’s message that the IOC wants to see a strong Ukrainian team in Paris.

“We support with all our solidarity the athletes and members of the Ukrainian Olympic community,” Bach said, according to AFP.

AFP does not say in its report whether Bach mentioned anything about the participation of Russian or Belarusian athletes in the Games. Bach has previously said that he wants to open the door to those athletes who do not support the war.

If Russian athletes could participate in the Olympics even under neutral symbols, it would be a great victory for Putin, who uses athletes in his propaganda.