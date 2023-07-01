olympic medalist Paul Tanui from Kenyaconfirmed his presence in the Mhalf Bogota Marathon, after being presented the second list of world figures who will be on Sunday, July 30, competing through the streets of the capital in search of the 23rd title of the mmB.

Tanui, born in the city of Eldoret, won the silver medal in the 10,000-meter event at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games, losing by a few hundredths to the great Mo Farah.

This experienced 32-year-old long-distance runner also has three bronze medals in the 10,000-meter specialty at the world athletics championships in Moscow 2013, Beijing 2015 and London 2017.

For its part, the other world power in road athletics, Ethiopia, will send a duet that will look for the vanguard places in Bogotá.

Bogota Half Marathon Press

Dawit Wolde, who has a record of 59 minutes and 58 seconds for the 21K, achieved in the 2020 City Pier Half Marathon (Holland) and a time of 2 hours, 04 minutes and 27 seconds for the 42K, achieved in the Rotterdam 2021 (Netherlands) will arrive together with Anchialem Haymanot, a 23-year-old runner, current champion of the Mumbai Marathon (India) and the Poznan Half Marathon (Poland).

Also in this new group of runners is the Kenyan Daniel Muteti, third last year in the Bogotá half marathon, recent champion of the Lima Half Marathon (Peru) and third in the Cobán Half Marathon (Guatemala).

Closing this quintet announced today by the organizers of the race and its sponsors Porvenir, Cencosud and adidas, is the Ecuadorian Cristian Vasconez, gold medalist in the marathon event of the 2022 South American Games held in Asunción, Paraguay, and gold medalist in the 2022 South American Half Marathon Championship, which was held in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

