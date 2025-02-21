On the construction site of the planned Olympic ice channel in Cortina d’Ampezzo for the winter games next year, an act of sabotage has apparently occurred. As the Italian Ministry of Infrastructure announced, a cooling tube was solved and a road was then blocked. The incident was reported to the responsible authorities by government commissioner Fabio Saldini, and an inspection of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is planned on Monday. The events are “worrying and serious,” said the Ministry of Infrastructure around Minister Matteo Salvini: “Those who want to harm the Olympic Games harm Italy in front of the world.” However, the state will “not be intimidated”.

The 120 million euro project ensured public measures both because of the short time up to the games and the environmental impact. Even before the recent incident was impaired, the construction project was under great time pressure. It is still questionable whether the train will be completed in good time before the approval period has expired in March. If this is not the case, there is a risk of relocating competitions in the bob, tobogganing and skeleton, in which a total of twelve gold medals are awarded, to the USA according to Lake Placid. The organizers had originally planned to hold the competitions abroad. However, this decision was revised about a year ago and instead placed on the reconstruction of the Eugenio-Monti-Bahn. Italy’s sports minister Andrea Abodi had only defended the decision for the controversial reconstruction at the beginning of the week.