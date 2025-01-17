The second round of the J70 Sailway Series It is held this weekend in the waters of Vigo. The current leader, LaGuardia&Moreira by Gonzalo Araújoyou will have again in Valmy Energy Trader from Marina Coruña to a very difficult rival, with a crew that is reinforced for this occasion with Olympic gold Domingo José Manriquefrom the Royal Nautical Club of Grancanaria. This increases the potential of Valmy, led by Chuny Bermúdez de Castro and with fellow Olympian Nico Rodríguez and World Cup winner Antonio Otero on board.

There will be two days of racing, starting on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The prediction is for winds of 5 to 12 knots: sunny on Saturday and rainy on Sunday. The committee will try to complete the competition program of six total roundsspread over two days of three.

Another novelty, which has been welcomed by the class and by the new president of the Real Club Náutico de Vigo, Antonio Pérez Castro, is the debut of the J70 RCNV1906which will have Luca de Tena as its helm and Javier Ríos, Bruno Maure, Pedro Vecino, Guille García and Roque González Llanos as crew members, all very young U16 sailors who come from the Optimist and ILCA classes and that represent the commitment of this new board of directors to the sports academy. In this weekend’s test these boys will be the ones who form the crew, and in the next one some girls will join. The boat has been loaned by the Herculino shipowner and skipper Anxo Bernárdez, in an experience sponsored by the Vigo club.

After the Christmas break, the J70 fleet returns to competition, which is a benchmark at the peninsular level along with that of the Real Club Náutico de Barcelona. In Vigo waters the usual ones will be there again, such as Marnatura, Abril Rojo, Abril Verde, Pazo de Cea, Bodegas Villanueva and Séneca W, and in future events the fleet of the Cascais Naval Club and some units of the Real Club Náutico de Cascais are expected. Barcelona.