Argentine Ángel Di María joined a select list of players who have scored an Olympic goal in the UEFA Champions League, after scoring a goal in that way in his team, Benfica's, match against RB Salzburg.
Di María's goal, which opened the scoring in the match, was a precise left foot shot that slipped into the right corner of the Salzburg goal. The goal was received with a standing ovation from the Benfica fans, who were at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg.
With his Olympic goal, Di María became the 17th player to score a goal in that way in Champions League history.
The other players who have scored Olympic goals in the Champions League are the following:
|
Player
|
Equipment
|
Year
|
John Charles
|
Leeds United
|
1965
|
Georgi Asparuhov
|
CSKA Sofia
|
1968
|
Ove Grahn
|
IFK Göteborg
|
1979
|
Michael Platini
|
Juventus
|
1984
|
Michel Laudrup
|
Juventus
|
1985
|
Ronald Koeman
|
PSV Eindhoven
|
1988
|
Roberto Carlos
|
real Madrid
|
1997
|
Rivaldo
|
Barcelona
|
2000
|
decoration
|
Barcelona
|
2004
|
Hadrian
|
Inter
|
2009
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
Manchester United
|
2013
|
Neymar
|
Barcelona
|
2014
|
Lionel Messi
|
Barcelona
|
2017
|
Ivan Rakitic
|
Barcelona
|
2019
|
Serge Gnabry
|
Bayern Munich
|
2020
|
Kevin De Bruyne
|
Manchester City
|
2022
'Fideo''s goal is a memory that will remain in the memory of Benfica fans and football fans in general. It is a goal that demonstrates the class and quality of a player who, at 34 years old, is still one of the best players in the world.
#Olympic #goals #Champions #League #María #joins #select #list
Leave a Reply