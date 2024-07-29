The Colombian delegation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games achieved an excellent day this Sunday after the triumphs of the boxer Ingrit Valencia, from the Women’s national football team, of the tennis player Camila Osorio and the gymnast Luisa Blanco, while swimmers Anthony Rincón and Stefeanía Gómez, as well as fencer Jhon Rodríguez, were eliminated in their events.

Of course, no medals were won, but in the sports in which participants participated, progress was made towards the goal of reaching the finals in search of a podium.

Colombian team at the Olympic Games Photo:FCF Share

Ingrit won

Very early in the morning Colombia, Valencia He defeated Yesugen Oyuntsetseg of Mongolia unanimously in the 50kg boxing tournament at the Games.

“The score was 5-0, but the fight was not easy at all. Even though I had the advantage, I couldn’t let go,” Valencia told EL TIEMPO.

“I don’t know my rival. She’s waiting for me, but I have more experience and I have to think about my boxing. I thought about leaving boxing, but I reconsidered and this victory tells me to make the right decision,” said Valencia, 35, bronze medalist in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Ingrit Valencia Photo:COC Press Share

With his triumph, Valencia She equals Eliécer Julio in second place among the country’s boxers with the most victories at the Games: four, but the Cauca native has done so in three editions, Rio de Janeiro 2016, Tokyo 2021 and now in Paris, while Julio did it in just one: Seoul, Korea. Yuberjen Martínez is the one leading that table with six victories.

The Cauca-born boxer will face Australian Monique Suraci on August 1st at 4:32 in the morning in Colombia.

Historic triumph for the national team

With goals from Marcela Restrepo, At minute 29, and by Leicy Santos, at minute 71, the Colombian National Team defeated New Zealand 2-0 and moved closer to qualifying for the women’s soccer tournament, after having lost the first game against France, 3-2.

Colombia celebrates after scoring a goal in a match against New Zealand at Paris 2024 Photo:FCF Share

Canada will be the next rival of those led by Angelo Marsiglianext July 31st at 2 pm, Colombian time.

Osorio debuted with a win

After coming back from 2-4 in the first set and 0-2 in the second, Osorio took an important step by defeating Jelena Ostapenko6-3, 6-3, in the tennis tournament of the Games, thus advancing to the second phase, in which she will face Dayana Yastremska today, a game not before 5 in the morning, Colombian time.

Ricardo SanchezThe coach, assisted by former Colombian tennis star Fabiola Zuluaga, was ready to give instructions to his pupil, who ultimately won a result that is important for her in view of what is to come in tennis at the Games.

Camila Osorio Photo:EFE Share

“There is still a long way to go, but this victory is important. There have been many difficult moments, but I have many mixed emotions. I retired at Wimbledon, I was close to not playing in Paris, but everything went as planned. My leg didn’t hurt and that’s why the victory is worth two,” said the player from Cucuta.

“I was patient the whole time and the idea was not to let her play too much. Feeling the support of the public was fantastic,” he said.

Another gymnastics final

WhiteIn gymnastics, she narrowly qualified for the final of the individual all-around, an important event for her and for the sport in the country.

Luisa Blanco, Colombian gymnast. Photo:Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP Share

He finished in 30th place with 51,698 points. Only 24 qualified, but only two were in each country and there were several nations that had three athletes in that select group, so by eliminating those places, Blanco was left with 24th.

The gymnast’s qualification is an excellent result, as it joins what Angel Barajas had already achieved in the men’s competitions, who also secured his place in the high bar final, which will be next Tuesday.

“Today I enjoyed representing the tricolor, giving my best on this stage, without focusing on a score. I live everything day by day. The people who love me will love me even if I fall off the beam ten times. But it would be an honor to be in the final,” said Blanco, born in Los Angeles, United States, to Colombian parents.

Luisa Blanco, Colombian gymnast. Photo:Colombian Olympic Committee Share

It is unlikely that either of them will win a medal, as it is not in the statistical plans of the Colombian Olympic Committee (COC), but what is clear is that the country’s gymnastics has taken an important step with these two qualifications for the final.

Fencing and swimming were the low points. Jhon Rodriguez lost 15-7 to the Egyptian Mohamed Alijayed in individual sword.

In the Paris pool, Stefanía Gómez was eliminated in the qualifying heat for the 100-meter breaststroke, finishing fifth and 29th overall. Anthony Rincón, in the 100-meter backstroke, was fifth in his heat and finished 37th without obtaining a place in the final.

LYSANDRO ABEL RENGIFO

SPORTS