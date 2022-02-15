Olympic Games “Win a race for me” – Girlfriend’s cancer and miserable rankings have turned into a dream: the biggest star of the Beijing Games makes a wild result in biathlon

Quentin Fillon Maillet has won five biathlon medals in five races he started in Beijing. He prepared for the Olympics by training with a special police team and has replaced the French legend as the number one star in the sport.

15.2. 20:40

French biathlete Quentin Fillon Maillet live a very different Olympics in 2022 than in 2018.

During the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, his girlfriend fought against cancer. Fillon Maillet’s standings in the individual competitions ranged from 29 to 44.

Now he has become one of the brightest stars of the Beijing Olympics. Fillon Maillet has started the race five times and won five medals. There is still a combined start left, which can complete a complete set of medals.

The change in life has been considerable in four years. His wife overcame cancer and instructed the future champion before Beijing.

“Just before I got here, my girlfriend said win a race for me,” Fillon Maillet said. on the Olympic site.

That’s what he did. The Frenchman who led the World Cup before the Olympics has not broken under pressure.

Gold came from the normal journey and chase, silver from the express journey, the mixed message, and the message.

“I never thought I would get four medals in four races. My goal was to get one from the posts and one from a personal trip, ”Fillon Maillet said after the chase gold. After that came the Fifth Medal on Tuesday for the men’s post.

Quentin Fillon Maillet Five-time Olympic medalist Species: Biathlon I: France See also VIDEO: Two brothers didn't like modern BMWs, so they built their own Z8 Coupé Age: 29 years old At the Beijing Olympics: gold in normal travel and chasing, silver in fast travel, messaging, and mixed messaging. World Cup medals: Gold in message 2020 and mixed message 2016, silver in instant race 2020, joint start 2020, message 2017 and mixed message 2017, bronze in combined start 2021, instant race 2019, chase 2019 and message 2015. Change: This season’s World Cup leader and the last three seasons in the overall race.

Fillon Maillet’s gold ventilation after the chase.

French the master of men’s biathlon is nothing special. Many will surely remember Martin FourcadenA 33-year-old French sports legend.

He won the overall World Cup competition for as many as seven consecutive seasons. The first overall cup win came in the 2011-2012 season and the last in 2017–2018.

Fourcade finished in 2020, when he was still second in the Cup. The baton then passed to 29-year-old Fillon Maillet.

When Fillon Maillet slammed into the ice at the Pyeongchang Olympics and excited his girlfriend’s battle with cancer, Fourcade won three gold medals.

Now the new king made it even better during one of the races. There is still a long way to go in Fourcade’s achievements. Fourcade won five Olympic golds and 13 world championships. Biathlon holds the World Championships every year, except during the Olympic years.

Fillon Maillet won her first World Championship medal in 2015 in Kontiolahti, Finland, a bronze medal. Now, in addition to the five Olympic medals, there are ten World Championship medals, but he hunted for personal valuable gold all the way to Beijing.

“Four years ago, the Olympics were really hard for me. I wanted to dream about such an Olympics, ”he said.

The Beijing Games have been a complete hit for Quentin Fillon Maillet.

The silver in the sprint was the third medal of the race, as can be seen from the fingers.

Fillon Maillet tuned himself to Beijing very carefully and even with extreme drills. He spent two days practicing in France with a special police team in shooting exercises and other special duties, such as walking along ropes tuned between buildings.

The background of the exercise was to make the main body work in the fierce competition of biathlon. It is not uncommon for Olympic gold to escape with the final shot of the race.

“They gave me solutions to high stress situations. They work in such situations on a daily basis, with guns and dangerous people. I wanted to ask how you can perform better, ”Fillon Maillet explains.

“Biathlon is a bit similar. We don’t fight for life or death, but we stress long before the race and I found it a good way to prepare. ”

Fillon Maillet has shone under pressure in Beijing. For example, on a normal trip, he was already virtually out of the victory after three shooting positions. The tremendous skiing pace and last-place zero shooting reversed the situation.

On personal trips in Beijing, Fillon Maillet’s shooting accuracy has been 94 percent, with three shots fired in 50 shots three. Throughout the season’s stats, he has fired with an accuracy of 84 per cent lying down and 90 per cent upright.

See also Ukraine, US and EU warn Putin. But Moscow serves both Biden and Brussels Fillon Maillet’s shooting percentages at the World Cup before the Olympics have been 90 percent upright this season and 84 percent lying down.

French Born in Champagnole near the Swiss border, Fillon Maillet started cross-country skiing and switched to biathlon at the age of 14.

“Discovering biathlon combined my two passions: cross-country skiing and doing it by hand,” Fillon-Maillet argues, saying she lived next to a carpenter as a child.

Fillon Maillet’s success in Beijing is no surprise in itself, as he has been the number one man this season. The World Cup leader had won five competitions before Beijing. There were already three medals at the 2020 World Championships.

In a sport like biathlon, where even in the middle of a race, situations can change quickly and there are many potential winners, the five-medal catch is amazing.

Fillon Maillet has been allowed to do in recent days To their Instagram account several medal upgrades. They summarize what he is living in the Beijing race bubble right now.

“My childhood dream, which dream race.”

If he brings his sixth medal from the joint start, the name in the long history of the Olympic movement is guaranteed.

Biathlon men’s 15 km race on Friday 18.2.

Subscribe to the Olympics free newsletter hs.fi/newsletters

Read all the Olympic stuff at hs.fi/olympics