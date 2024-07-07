San Juan Puerto Rico.- The Olympic dream on the basketball courts is over for Mexico.

The Mexican Basketball Team fell last night 98-78 to Puerto Rico in the Pre-Olympic tournament held in San Juan, which only grants one ticket to Paris 2024.

The nationals were unable to beat the locals and, therefore, did not advance to the Final to face Lithuania for access to Paris.

The defeat extends the drought for national basketball to more than half a century, since the next mission will be in Los Angeles 2028, so Mexico is already assured of an absence of 52 years, since the last event in which they participated was in Montreal 1976.

The team led by coach Omar Quintero put up a fight in the first quarter, but little by little the goal began to close.

Fabián Jaimes finished with 23 points and scored his first three three-pointers, but was then defended greatly.