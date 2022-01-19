Olympic Games Violent threat from Beijing Olympics organizer: Athletes warned to violate Olympic spirit or Chinese rules under threat of punishment

According to the race organizers, refusing race accreditation could be a possible punishment for violating the Olympic spirit. However, the rule book does not interfere with expressions of opinion or speeches.

The Olympic spirit or the behavior of athletes in violation of Chinese rules could lead to punishment, a Beijing Olympics official warned on Wednesday.

The warning came after human rights organizations worried about the safety of athletes if they protest at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Olympic Rule No. 50 states that “no form of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is allowed in the Olympics”, although the rule was relaxed last year to allow athletes expressions of freedom as long as they do not interfere with competitions and respect other athletes.

The International Olympic Committee has emphasized that athletes have the freedom to express their opinions at press conferences and interviews during the Olympics, as long as opinions are not expressed at competitions or medal ceremonies.

Beijing Deputy Director of International Relations for the Olympic Games Yang Shu responded Wednesday with concerns about what will happen to athletes if they talk about human rights during the Winter Olympics.

“I believe that any expression of opinion in the Olympic spirit is protected. And any behavior or speech that violates the Olympic spirit, Chinese laws or rules can lead to punishment, ”Yang Shu said.

He added that one possible penalty under the rules of the race organizers could be the rejection of race accreditation. However, the rule book does not interfere with expressions of opinion or speeches.

In the past Olympics, violations of the Olympic rules were investigated exclusively by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Tuesday the human rights organization Human Rights Watch warned athletes not to talk about human rights issues at the Olympics for their own safety.

Human rights organizations have long criticized the IOC for awarding the Games to China. The organizations have emphasized in their criticism how the Chinese state treats ethnic minorities, such as the Uighurs. China has sharply banned all human rights violations in the country.

According to Reuters, the IOC commented on the issue, stating that “the IOC recognizes and upholds human rights in both the Olympic Games and the IOC’s Code of Ethics.”

Several countries have made a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics in protest of human rights concerns in China.