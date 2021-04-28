F.The Olympic Games in Tokyo will be a test of patience for Japanese sports fans. Only in June, a few weeks before the start of the games on July 23, will the organizers decide whether and how many spectators will be allowed to watch the sports competitions in the stadiums. The President of the Preparatory Committee, Seiko Hashimoto, told journalists in Tokyo on Wednesday. Options being discussed between the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Preparatory Committee and the Japanese government are halving the number of spectators in the sports venues or completely foregoing spectators.

Patrick Welter Correspondent for business and politics in Japan, based in Tokyo.

Before a meeting of the parties involved, IOC President Thomas Bach told journalists that the IOC would support all necessary measures so that the Japanese people feel safe while the Games are being held. In March, the host country Japan decided to dismiss foreign sports fans from the Olympic Games out of concern about new infections.

New virus emergency declared

The decision on the number of domestic viewers should actually be made by the end of this month. But the organizers were surprised that the Tokyo government has declared a new virus emergency for the capital. This is initially valid until May 11th. The government hopes to prevent a drastic increase in new infections in the capital, as can be seen in Osaka in the fourth virus wave. Department stores and karaoke salons are now closed. Restaurants and bars are no longer allowed to serve alcohol and generally have to close at 8 p.m. Sports events only take place in front of empty stands. On Wednesday, 925 new Covid infections were counted in the 14 million metropolis of Tokyo. The 7-day incidence in Tokyo is 38 infections per 100,000 people.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike wanted the virus emergency because she fears that the health system will be overloaded. The vast majority of hospitals in Japan are private companies.

And the government cannot simply mandate him to provide beds for Covid patients. Doctors are increasingly warning that with ongoing Covid infections it will be difficult to provide enough doctors and nurses to provide emergency care to tens of thousands of athletes, officials, spectators and journalists during the Olympic Games. The organizers have so far avoided critical questions with the reference that the final number of medical professionals required has not yet been determined, among other things because of the uncertainty about the number of spectators, and that flexibility of the medical professionals is necessary. One of the government’s key virus advisors, Shigeru Omi, said in parliament on Wednesday: “I think it is time to discuss the Olympic Games.” But everyone involved agreed that the Games would take place, said Hashimoto in their press conference.

Daily tests for the corona virus

The organizers are committed to largely isolating the athletes and participants from the Japanese in a bubble. According to the second version of the “Playbook” presented on Wednesday, all participants are to be tested twice for the virus before they leave for Japan. The athletes are tested daily in Japan, all other participants are tested regularly. In return, Japan waives the quarantine after entry. Athletes can continue to train directly, but they are also only allowed to move from the Olympic Village to the training or competition venues. All Olympic guests are not allowed to use public transport and have to refrain from dining outside their hotels. According to Toshiro Muto, the head of the organizing committee, it will only be decided in the coming weeks whether vaccinations will allow the Olympic guests more freedom of movement.