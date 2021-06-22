SAW announces that it is now available in Europe Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game, the official game of Tokyo Olympics which will see a special guest enter the scene: Sonic.

We admire below the launch trailer of the title, which we remind you and buy it on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Steam and Google Stadia.

Milan 22, June 2021 – SEGA of America and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) are happy to announce the launch of Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game ™ around the world on consoles and PCs. With 18 arcade-style Olympic events, a robust avatar creator, 8-player online mode and rich customization including over 50 outfits, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games offer aspiring champions of all ages the chance to live out their dreams. at home. Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 is available today on Nintendo Switch ™, PlayStation®4, Xbox One, Steam and Google Stadia.

“The Olympic Games enjoy a long tradition of official video games and we can’t wait for fans around the world to join the excitement of Tokyo 2020 through this new title,” said Elisabeth Allaman, VP Commercial integration at IOC Television. and Marketing Services. “By working with SEGA, we are able to engage new and existing fans, especially young people. We can’t wait to see the next generation of young Olympic fans build their first tangible connection to the Olympic Games through the official video game. ”

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 offers fans of all ages the opportunity to take to the global stage in 18 arcade-style Olympic events including 100m, long jump, basketball, BMX, rugby sevens, climbing, tennis and many more. Players can compete with friends and family in a variety of solo and online modes, including practice mode, ranked matches, and more. Faithful recreations of the Tokyo 2020 royal venues (including the Olympic Stadium) add a layer of authenticity to the experience.

“SEGA has a long history of developing fun, family-friendly and inclusive Olympic-themed video games that bring home the thrill of competing on the world’s largest sports arena,” said Ian Curran, President & COO of SEGA of America. . “Whether you aim to climb the global leaderboards or just want to create a fun avatar and compete in your favorite arcade sport, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 offers a fun and authentic experience for fans of all ages.”

In addition to 18 playable events, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 also features an Avatar Creator that allows players to build and customize the Olympic athlete of their dreams. Do you want to take the long jump in a pirate uniform or become the first astronaut judo champion? Over 50 colorful costumes including Miraitowa (the official Olympic mascot!) And Sonic the Hedgehog add a wide range of fun creative customizations. Players can also share their Avatar code with friends to build the ultimate dream team.

