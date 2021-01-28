As in 2016, a German soccer team will be present at the tournament in Japan and will fight for gold. Since there are two other major tournaments for German football, the selection of U23 players is very limited, because only these are authorized to play. Small exception: three players over 23 may join the squad. These players could start for Germany.

Incidentally, Mats Hummels would also be an option. The BVB defense chief at least revealed on Clubhouse that he is on NADA’s Olympic list and could therefore be nominated for the Olympics.

On the left is the best alternative Maximilian Mittelstädt from Hertha Berlin. However, his place could also be allocated elsewhere. Because: Joachim Löw will probably only take two full-backs with him in the A-squad. For Marcel Halstenberg, Nico Schulz, Philipp Max and Robin Gosens this means: two will probably not be there and thus one could also slip into the roster for the Olympics.

Cedric Teuchert from Union Berlin is probably the right alternative here, plus Stefan Kuntz could also give a very young one the chance here. 18-year-old Lazar Samardzic from RB Leipzig or 19-year-old Leon Dajaku from Union Berlin would be good solutions; There would only be room for one of the two.

Thomas Müller, however, will not ride. The 2014 world champion revealed to Clubhouse that he is not on the NADA list. A clear sign that Müller has no Olympic plans.

Here again, it is advisable to take an over 23 player with you. There are plenty of alternatives: Karim Bellarabi (Bayer Leverkusen), Patrick Herrmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) or Amin Younes (Eintracht Frankfurt); all three players bring quality.

The hottest iron here is Kevin Volland from AS Monaco, who has chosen Monegasse. The 28-year-old is already playing an outstanding season in France with 17 points scorer in 19 missions. Niclas Füllkrug from Werder Bremen or Daniel Ginczek from Wolfsburg would be further options. But there is a lot to be said for Volland here, except for Joachim Löw to come to his senses and appoint the currently most successful German after goal participations in his EM squad.

Furthermore, Youssoufa Moukoko’s great moment could then strike, alongside an experienced striker the 16-year-old could prove himself for the first time in a tournament.