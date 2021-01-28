For German football, it could be a summer with one highlight after the other. First the U21 European Championship, followed by the Men’s European Championship and to top it off there are the Olympic Games. Will these tournaments all take place as planned? Nobody knows. Nevertheless, there is great hope for an improved corona situation and smooth tournament processes.
As in 2016, a German soccer team will be present at the tournament in Japan and will fight for gold. Since there are two other major tournaments for German football, the selection of U23 players is very limited, because only these are authorized to play. Small exception: three players over 23 may join the squad. These players could start for Germany.
Although the current U21 squad is likely to play at the Olympic Games, it cannot be assumed. Because: In March and June the eliminations of the U21 European Championship are due. It is unlikely that the majority of the players will be expected to attend another summer tournament. That is why there are mainly players in this squad who are no longer eligible for the U21s and who are unlikely to be at the Men’s European Championship either. A squad of 18 arrives, so variability is an important quality feature.
Florian Müller from SC Freiburg could play as a regular goalkeeper. The 23-year-old is on loan from FSV Mainz to Breisgau and has played every game in the league since arriving. With him, Germany would be well placed in the goalkeeping position. Florian Kastenmeier from Fortuna Düsseldorf and Finn Dahmen from Mainz 05 could start behind them. The joker of a 23+ player would certainly not need to be drawn here.
In this position, the Germans seem extremely well filled. With Jordan Torunarigha (Hertha BSC), Felix Uduokhai (FC Augsburg) and Keven Schlotterbeck (SC Freiburg) there are three regular players from the Bundesliga. In addition, the Cologne Jannes Horn could come, which is very versatile defensively; all four are from the 1997 vintage.
Incidentally, Mats Hummels would also be an option. The BVB defense chief at least revealed on Clubhouse that he is on NADA’s Olympic list and could therefore be nominated for the Olympics.
This could be the first time a player with senior international experience: Benjamin Henrichs. The 23-year-old from Leipzig is currently injured, but before that he was a well-used option by coach Nagelsmann at the Red Bulls. The variable ex-Leverkusen player, who can also be used in midfield, made eleven competitive games.
On the left is the best alternative Maximilian Mittelstädt from Hertha Berlin. However, his place could also be allocated elsewhere. Because: Joachim Löw will probably only take two full-backs with him in the A-squad. For Marcel Halstenberg, Nico Schulz, Philipp Max and Robin Gosens this means: two will probably not be there and thus one could also slip into the roster for the Olympics.
Here Kuntz should definitely take a 23+ player with him, in the person of Maximilian Arnold, who definitely deserved a tournament. Suat Serdar will also go to Japan. These two could form a top axis. Florian Neuhaus would also be an option, but will definitely go to the EM in June. Elvis Rexhbecaj from Cologne could be used as a backup. This has already contributed four goal participations for Cologne this season.
In this position, the temptation is enormous to bring along two top players. Kai Havertz and Florian Wirtz: Both would be eligible to play, but both will be needed elsewhere in the summer. Havertz for the European Championship and Florian Wirtz for the U21s – or is the 17-year-old maybe already going on a big tour with Jogis boys?
Cedric Teuchert from Union Berlin is probably the right alternative here, plus Stefan Kuntz could also give a very young one the chance here. 18-year-old Lazar Samardzic from RB Leipzig or 19-year-old Leon Dajaku from Union Berlin would be good solutions; There would only be room for one of the two.
Thomas Müller, however, will not ride. The 2014 world champion revealed to Clubhouse that he is not on the NADA list. A clear sign that Müller has no Olympic plans.
Marco Richter will almost certainly take his place here. The 23-year-old from Augsburg was already an important factor at the 2019 U21 European Championship. Otherwise it looks pretty thin here. The remaining options will likely ride on the U21 train.
Here again, it is advisable to take an over 23 player with you. There are plenty of alternatives: Karim Bellarabi (Bayer Leverkusen), Patrick Herrmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) or Amin Younes (Eintracht Frankfurt); all three players bring quality.
The most interesting line-up could be that of the center forward. Here, too, the probability is very high that a seasoned player will be allowed to travel to Asia. Who that could be, however, is completely unclear, alternatives are available.
The hottest iron here is Kevin Volland from AS Monaco, who has chosen Monegasse. The 28-year-old is already playing an outstanding season in France with 17 points scorer in 19 missions. Niclas Füllkrug from Werder Bremen or Daniel Ginczek from Wolfsburg would be further options. But there is a lot to be said for Volland here, except for Joachim Löw to come to his senses and appoint the currently most successful German after goal participations in his EM squad.
Furthermore, Youssoufa Moukoko’s great moment could then strike, alongside an experienced striker the 16-year-old could prove himself for the first time in a tournament.