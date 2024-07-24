Olympic Games | These Russian athletes made it to Paris – the human rights organization was outraged

Olympic games|Human rights organization: 17 Russian or Belarusian athletes possibly violated the rules.

Although Russia and Belarus are not allowed to compete as teams at the Olympic Games in Paris, athletes from these countries can still get on the podium.

It is also quite likely. For example, a Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev belongs to the top players. He won the US Open in 2021 and was the number one player in the world for 16 weeks the following year.

Medvedev was born in Moscow, but moved to Monaco at the age of 18 for professional tennis.

Tennis is the Russians’ dominant sport in Paris: there are seven Russians, three men and four women.

The brightest star of Belarusians is Ivan Litvinovich. He won the trampoline gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics 2021. It was Belarus’ first medal at the Games.

In total, 17 Russians and 14 Belarusians will play sports in Paris.

“There are few Russians, and that is the result of a rather strict line, which Finland was also involved in driving. I also predicted already in the spring that some of the possible Russians will end up not coming due to their own decisions”, President of the Finnish Olympic Committee Jan Vapaavuori says.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) invited 36 Russian and 24 Belarusian athletes to Paris.

Russian the wrestling federation, the judo federation and the weightlifting federation excluded their athletes from Paris, even though the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had accepted them for the Games. The rest refused of their own accord.

Russia, which started the war of aggression against Ukraine, and Belarus, which supported it, have been excluded from international sports.

The Ukrainians announced well in advance that they would refuse to participate in the 2024 Olympic Games side by side with their attackers if the IOC does not impose restrictions.

The IOC’s requirement for Russian and Belarusian athletes is that they do not support war and must not have connections with the army or similar forces.

In Paris, athletes from the countries compete under the AIN logo. It comes from French words Athlete Individual Neutre. In Finnish, it means a neutral individual athlete.

The IOC delegates its own responsibility to the 32 federations of the summer Olympic sports. Among them, the International Athletics Federation has been the strictest. It does not allow any Russian or Belarusian to compete in Paris.

The International Tennis Federation has taken a clearly looser line. The sports association has not considered it appropriate to prevent Russian players playing and training abroad from competing.

Russian cyclists compete in international professional teams.

Tennis player Roman Safiullin also made it to the Paris Olympics.

If and when an AIN athlete gets to the medals, a neutral anthem is played instead of the national anthem. A flag is raised in the briefcase with a logo designed for them.

The national colors of Russia or Belarus must not be in the competition uniforms. The outfits must be monochromatic.

In Tokyo 2021, Russia competed under the name of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC). The team won 71 medals and was the fifth best in the Olympic Games.

Russia participated in the 2016 Summer Olympics as Russia.

International human rights group Global Rights Compliance claimthat of the athletes competing in Paris, ten Russians and seven Belarusians have violated the IOC neutrality rules by attacking Russia and should be banned from the Games.

Global Rights Compliance tracks violations of international humanitarian law to help war crimes prosecutors gather evidence of alleged violations.

According to the Reuters news agency, the organization says it has presented the IOC with evidence to support its claims.

“The Olympics should be an opportunity for the IOC to strengthen and show that it respects its own human rights policy,” the president of the organization Wayne Jordash says.

According to the IOC, it cannot comment on individual cases. The IOC says it trusts the results of the evaluation panel that investigated the matter.

Russian athletes in Paris

Tennis

Yekaterina Alexandrova29 years old, successful on the women’s international WTA tour.

Mirra Andreeva17, reached the women’s semifinals at the French Open this year.

Diana Schneider20, rose to 23rd in the women’s singles world rankings in July.

Jelena Vesnina, 37, was ranked 21st in the world at its highest. French Open doubles champion 2013.

Pavel Kotov, 25, in men’s singles world ranking 22nd in 2021.

Daniil Medvedev28, World No. 1 in 2022, US Open winner in 2021 and ATP Finals No. 1 in 2020. Currently ranked fifth in the world.

Roman Safiullin26, ranked 67th in the world list.

Trampoline gymnastics

Anzhela Bladtscheva19.

Cycling

Tamara Dronova30, track and road cyclist.

Alena Ivatsenko20, racing professional cyclist.

Gleb Syritsa24, road and track cyclist.

Taekwondo

Georgy Gurtsiev23.

Kayaking

Alexey Korovaskov32, rapid slalom.

Zakhar Petrov22, track paddling.

Olesia Romasenko34, track paddling.

Julia Truskina21, track paddling

Swimming

Yevgeny Somov25, lives and trains breaststroker in California, two-time World Junior medalist.

Belarusian athletes in Paris

Shooting

Aliaksandra Piatrova19, this year’s EC bronze medalist in air pistol (25 meters).

Darya Chupry16.

Trampoline gymnastics

Ivan Litvinovich23, Tokyo 2021 gold medalist.

Viyaleta Bardizilouskaya19.

Rowing

Tatsiana Klimovich29, at the Tokyo Olympics in the 13th units.

Swimming

Anastasia Shkurdai21, this year’s World Championship bronze medalist in the 200-meter backstroke, European short course champion 2019.

Ilya Shymanovich29, in Tokyo Olympic final in 100m breaststroke, ME time holder in 100m breaststroke short course (25m).

Alina Zmushka27, breaststroker, participating in Tokyo 2021.

Cycling

Hanna Tserakh25, European Games bronze medalist on the track in 2019.

Weight lifting

Yauheni Tsikhantsou, 25, lifted in Tokyo in the 96-kilogram category, in Paris above the category. World champion and European champion.

Siuzanna Valodzka23, lifts in the women’s 71-kilogram division.

Wrestling

Abubakar Khaslakhanau, 20, in the 97 kg division of Greco-Roman wrestling.

Kayaking

Uladzislau Kravets25, competes in the 1,000 meters of the kayak units.

Rowing

Yauheni Zalaty24, seventh in singles at the 2023 World Championships.