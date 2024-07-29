Colombian athletes who are participating in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games They have left the country with more joy than sadness. Although none of them has won a medal, continue to advance in their respective disciplines.

Gymnasts Luisa Blanco and Ángel Barajas, tennis player Camila Osorio, and boxers Ingrit Valencia and Angie Valdés have qualified for the next rounds and are looking forward to a place on the Olympic podium.

The other side of the coin are those who ended their adventure at the Games early. Swimming, judo, fencing, archery and skateboarding has already had its first eliminations.

The most notable absence due to the way it happened was skater Jazmín Alvarez, who had to withdraw due to a torn ligament in preliminary practice.

Jhancarlos González, in skateboarding, and Diego Arias, in mountain biking, also competed.

This Tuesday, July 30, Queen Saray Villegas will be in action in BMX Freestyle; Yenny Arias and Valeria Arboleda, in boxing; Andrés Hernández Vera, in Archery, and Camila Osorio, in Tennis.

Colombian timetables

BMX Freestyle. Queen Saray Villegas. Tuesday, July 30th. 6:25 am

Boxing. Valeria Arboleda. Tuesday, July 30. 6:08 am

Boxing. Jenny Arias. Tuesday, July 30. 2:52 pm

Archery. Andres Hernandez. Tuesday, July 30th. 5:00 am

Tennis. Maria Camila Osorio. Tuesday, July 30. 5:00 a.m.

Where to see Colombians?

Claro Sports offers full coverage of the Olympic Games with 19 hours of daily content on the four channels that are enabled on Claro TV (1502, 1503, 1504, 1505 in HD, and 502, 503, 504 and 505, in SD), aYes, as well as on their YouTube channel, on the website https://www.clarosports.com/ and in the Mi Claro app.

The Caracol and RCN channels also broadcast some of the Olympic Games competitions, especially those of the Colombians.

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS