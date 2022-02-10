Olympic Games The TPS promise to chastise the lion in Slovakia’s shirt succeeded in scoring at the Olympics as the youngest man since the Sarajevo Games

Juraj Slafkovsky will be booked for the NHL next summer.

Lion in the opening of the men’s Olympic tournament with two hits to punish Slovakia Juraj Slafkovskýn a worn expression for opening the ketchup bottle can be used.

The 17-year-old promise to play for the Turku Palloseura has scored one goal for the entire Turku team this season. Now this season, the number of goals scored in adult games rose to three at a time. The Olympic hits should not have helped Slovakia, as Finland won the match 6–2.

Scoring a goal in an Olympic tournament is a rare trick for a Slafkovsky player. The International Hockey Federation (IIHF) said on its Twitter account that Slafkovsky was the first 17-year-old to score in the Olympic Games since 1984 and the Sarajevo Games, when the United States Ed Olczyk succeeded in scoring.

The information presented by the IIHF relates to the men’s tournament. In women, the goal is scored at a younger age by at least Switzerland Alina Müller, who is the youngest hockey Olympic medalist ever. Müller hit the bronze medal match in Sochi in 2014 before turning 16.

Also Olczyk’s goal was scored in a tournament in which NHL players were not involved. The first time NHL players entered the tournament was in 1998 in Nagano. Olczyk managed to play more than a thousand games in the NHL after his Olympic representation, but he no longer played in the Olympics, although his career continued during the Nagano tournament.

An NHL player is also expected from Slafkovský. He is expected to qualify for next summer’s top ten, or even five, first player.

Slovakia misses trendsetters like Slafkovský on his puck. The number of players in the country in the NHL has fallen from the country’s top years. This season, nine Slovak field players and two goalkeepers have played on the bucks, many of them in a small role.

The most powerful Slovak this season has been the New Jersey Devils Tomas Tatar, which has scored a modest 18 points in 44 matches. For example, in the Finnish points exchange, the top 13 exceed Tatar readings.

For example, during the 2001–02 Salt Lake City Games, 31 Slovak field players received NHL playing time during the season. At the end of that season, Slovakia won World Cup gold in the spring.

After good years, there has also been a shortage of quality promises: the previous first-round booking from Slovakia is Marco Dano in 2013. Slafkovský has a good chance of becoming the highest-ranked Slovak in the summer, Marian Gaborikin.

Read more: For this reason, the Lions limped in a surprising way – a single lot still showed why Finland is the gold favorite of the Olympics