Olympic Games The roller Derby player, who is also comfortable in Helsinki, is now the first dark-skinned medalist in speed skating – Erin Jackson got a race place from a friend who was trying to faint from victory

Erin Jackson moved from rolls to blades in 2017 and has since made her way to the top of speed skating.

Their profits after the age of 29 Erin Jackson snapped around his coach’s neck. She had just reached Olympic gold in the women’s 500m speed skating in 37.04 seconds.

Japan Miho Takagi, which finished second at 1,500 meters on Monday, also added silver to its Beijing balance over a distance of 500 meters in 37.12 seconds. Russian Olympic Committee Angelina Golikova skated to bronze 0.09 seconds after Takag.

Jackson is the first dark-skinned woman to qualify for the Olympic medals in speed skating. Possibly even the first dark-skinned woman to have won Olympic gold in the individual events of the Winter Olympics, says The Guardian.

In an interview with the magazine, Jackson hopes his example would inspire minorities to engage in winter sports.

“I hope we see more minorities, especially in the United States, going out to try winter sports. I hope to be a good example.”

Medal is the first personal speed skating medal in the United States in 12 years and the country’s first women’s gold in the 500m speed skating after Bonnie Blair won the trip three times in a row between 1988 and 1994.

“This medal means so much. It has been a difficult couple of years and a difficult start to this year. I’m so happy this happened, ”Jackson says.

Jackson’s Olympic trip has not been quite normal. An athlete from Ocala, Florida, he has skated mostly indoors and has also been successful as a roller derby skater.

In Finland as well Jackson has been teaching roller skating. Roller Derby magazine Rugged from 2016 says that Jackson made a quick visit to Finland as a visiting coach and at that time visited Pasila Sports Hall in Helsinki.

“It was amazing in Finland. Helsinki is beautiful and comfortable, although to my taste it is an unnecessarily cold city. The Rockers were also the best hostesses, ”Jackson told the newspaper at the time.

USA team website Jackson is said to have started roller skating at the age of 10 in 2002, but was not on ice for the first time until 2017.

He had time to practice ice skating for four months before reaching the 2018 Olympic team. He placed 24th in the Pyeongchang competitions.

But since then, Jackson has broken into the top of his sport and is currently leading the women’s 500m World Cup, winning four of his eight races.

Erin Jackson made it to the Olympics with the help of a friend.

Travel The Beijing Olympics already seemed to have been canceled when Jackson slipped into the U.S. Olympic qualifiers in January. He finished third in the 500m qualifier and without an Olympic place.

The qualifier was won by a four-time world champion and a friend of Jackson Brittany Bowe. Then something surprising happened: Bowe voluntarily surrendered his Olympic seat to Jackson.

In a video posted by the U.S. team on Twitter, Bowe says no one else deserves a seat as number one on the 500-meter world list.

“It was an unfortunate slip, I knew right that night I was going to give it my place,” Bowe said.

The 33-year-old Bowe is also involved in Beijing, where he finished 16th in the 1,000-meter race on Sunday. Bowe was encouraging his friend, and he was encouraged to leave.

“I screamed so loud I almost fainted,” Bowe told The Guardian.

Jackson’s figure skating can be watched in the video below.

