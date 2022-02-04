Olympic Games The opening ceremony in Beijing offered stunning color brilliance and seamless choreography – see image summary

China put the best on the table at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics.

Beijing the winter olympics were declared open at the opening ceremony on friday. The scene of the event was the Bird’s Nest Stadium, known from the Beijing Summer Games.

The Olympic flame was lit by Chinese skiers Dinigeer Yilamujiang and Zhao Jiawen.

There is no official audience at the Beijing Games, but China invited spectators to the opening ceremony with different criteria. Plenty of them arrived, and the auditorium at the evening’s show was almost full.

Dinigeer Yilamujiang (left) and Zhao Jiawen lit an Olympic flame in the middle of a snowflake structure.

The Chinese audience did not care about the frost.

China had invested much in anticipation of the opening. The entire stadium field was one digital “carpet,” and dance performances, light shows, and fireworks had been honed on a big budget.

To the stadium of the teams that arrived, almost all had two flag bearers: one woman and one man, as recommended by the International Olympic Committee.

The exceptions were mainly one-man teams – and also Finland, whose flag was carried by Lion Valtteri Filppula.

Finland was mainly represented by the men’s puck team. For example, skiers were not present because of the long distance from the ski resort to Beijing. The women’s puck team didn’t attend the opening ceremony as the team is playing early Saturday.

To the supplier of Aftonbladet Marcus Leifby Finland’s opening costumes reminded me of the Soldier of the Unknown.

The Finnish team arrived on the scene covered in gray.

“Care must be taken with the war parables, but the Finnish team looks like quite a number of winter soldiers sent to protect the border. An unknown soldier, ”Leifby wrote.

At the opening the President of Russia was also present Vladimir Putin. He was not caught on TV footage as the Russian Olympic team marched into the stadium, but was still spotted by photographers from the stadium’s stalls.

Vladimir Putin showed his thumbs up in the stands.

The opening ceremony was addressed by the Chairman of the Beijing Organizing Committee Cai Qi and the chairman of the IOC Thomas Bach.

In his speech, Bach asked people to show a spirit of sport and perhaps at the same time referred to the world political situation.

“Give peace a chance,” he said.

Below are more tastings of the opening ceremony.

Faster, Higher, Stronger – Faster, Higher, Stronger.

The dancers put their feet in Korean at the opening ceremony.

See also Olympic Games The first sports performances of the Olympics have been seen: the Finnish curling victory includes Finnish know-how There were program numbers for every departure.