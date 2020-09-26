Yoshihide Suga spoke at the United Nations General Assembly. The head of the Japanese government wants to make these Olympic Games “proof of the victory of humanity over the pandemic”.

Japan is “determined” to host the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Despite the coronavirus pandemic that caused their postponement this year, the new Japanese Prime Minister, Yoshihide Suga, reaffirmed his willingness to host the Olympics, Friday, September 25, on the occasion of the United Nations General Assembly.

“The summer of next year, Japan is determined to host the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics as proof of humanity’s victory over the pandemic.”, the head of government said in a pre-recorded video message. “I will continue to spare no effort to welcome you to the Games” which will be organized “safely”, he added.

Yoshihide Suga last week became the new Prime Minister of Japan, replacing Shinzo Abe who resigned for health reasons. His speech at the major annual meeting of the United Nations, virtual this year due to the pandemic, marks his first steps on the international scene.

The organizers of the Tokyo Olympics and the International Olympic Committee have been more confident in recent weeks about the likelihood of organizing this global sporting event next year, with or without vaccine available by then. But big doubts remain about their feasibility in the face of the current persistence of the Covid-19 disease in the world.

Moreover, Olympic fervor has waned considerably in Japan. Less than a third of Japanese would be in favor of holding them in 2021, according to polls conducted this summer. The organizers of the Olympics and the IOC recently began to discuss a long series of potential countermeasures in the face of the coronavirus. For example, Olympic athletes could commit to limiting their travel during the competition, and spectator gauges could be restricted.

