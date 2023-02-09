Olympic Games | The IOC’s Bach criticized Ukraine for its plans to boycott

Bach said in his letter to the Ukrainian Olympic Committee that Ukraine’s efforts “to pressure other countries to boycott the 2024 Games are very unfortunate.”

International president of the Olympic Committee IOC Thomas Bach publicly criticized Ukraine on Thursday about the country’s intentions to boycott the Paris 2024 Olympic Games if athletes from Russia, which is waging a war of aggression in Ukraine, are allowed to participate in the Summer Olympics.

In January, Kok announced that he was investigating a “path” along which Russian and Belarusian athletes could participate in the Paris Olympics under a neutral flag. Ukraine has reacted furiously to this and threatened to withdraw from the Games.

The Nordic countries and some Eastern European countries have announced that they will join a possible Olympic boycott.

