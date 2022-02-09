Olympic Games The Austrian Olympic skier Mika, 22, was named after Mika Myllylä: “His handsome legacy must not be forgotten”

Zhangjiakou

Austrian skier Mika Vermeulen don’t forget the moment when you got to hear the ski legend Mika Myllylän from death.

This happened on July 5, 2011. Vermeulen was only 12 years old at the time.

“It was a very sad moment,” Vermeulen tells IS in Zhangjiakou’s Olympic scenery.

Myllylä’s departure at the age of 41 touched the young Austrian closely, as Vermeulen had been given his first name by a multiple Finnish medalist. Father Vincent and mother Dorien had fallen in love with Myllylä in 1998, when he won the Olympic gold 30 kilometers in Nagano’s thick snowstorm.

“Then came the year 1999 and the Ramsau World Championships, where Myllylä won three gold medals. My mother was waiting for me at the time, and as I watched those races, my parents were convinced that my name would be Mika, ”explains Vermeulen, 22, who finished 16th in the Beijing Games.

Mika Myllylä won the Olympic gold 30 kilometers in Nagano’s thick snowstorm.

“Certainly Mika made the biggest impression on my parents just then in Nagano, where the weather was blind, but he still managed to press tirelessly until the finish.”

Vincent Vermeulen had himself skied at the World Championships in 1993 and 1995, and when his mother was also a racer, Mika’s choice of sport took place quickly – in his own words, at the age of about three.

In 2017, Mika Vermeulen participated in the World Championships in Lahti as a combined competitor, but then switched to mast skiing.

“My big dream is to sometimes be as good a skier as Myllyla. We all know what happened to him, but his handsome legacy must not be forgotten, ”Vermeulen emphasizes.

Mika Myllylä’s catch at the Ramsau World Championships is three gold and one silver.

Photographed by Mika Vermeule in February 2021.

Lahti At the 2001 World Championships, Myllylä suffered from doping like five other Finnish skiers. Over the course of a decade, it became increasingly clear that Mylly had not gotten over the shame caused by the noise.

In the end, Myllylä tried to detach and cleanse the subject by admitting the use of the epo-hormone, but at that point it was already too late. Legend had known that he had relieved his pain with alcohol and was addicted to drugs and could no longer find the strength to cope. Surprisingly few seriously addicted people find it.

“I was really young when Mika died, and I couldn’t think of things that way. But as I grew up, I became aware of his fierce fate — his entire story. I’ve talked about it a lot with my parents, ”Vermeulen says.

“No one should face such a sad ending. I think Myllylä drank too much alcohol because she felt very lonely. Loneliness was too much for him, and alcohol makes it easy for anyone to numb. It’s still a legal substance. ”

Vermeulen obviously wants to understand the difficulties that the Finnish star had to struggle with. The feeling of loneliness is very typical in top sports, especially for the stars.

“If I had been in the same generation myself, I would certainly have felt lonely myself,” he speculates.

“We also have a variety of difficulties for current-generation athletes, but we need to find a different way to overcome them. We all need to keep the best memories of Mika, his tremendous career. ”

Austria’s young Mika Vermeulen (center) even skied surprisingly well in the men’s combined race at the Zhangjiakou Olympic Tracks.

Two Vermeulen, who has won the World Championships in youth gold in the combined, will compete in Zhangjiakou on the traditional 15-kilometer tradition on Friday until he begins to focus on the World Championships in Youth at the end of February.

“I’m going to leave as many Finns as possible behind me there,” Vermeulen grins.

Vermeulen, who dreams of Olympic gold, is exactly the generation on the Austrian national team that is expected to bring the representative skiing that has sunk to the bottom of the country back to the world map in the next 5 to 10 years. Austrian cross-country skiing collapsed with the doping scandal unveiled at the 2019 World Cup in Seefeld.

Austrian skier Max Hauke got caught in a police raid on his blood while refueling in a hotel room. Team-mate Dominik Baldauf later admitted the use of doping.

“Both Finnish and Austrian cross-country skiing have been tough. It took a long time for Finland to get a new capable team on its feet, and it will take its own time in Austria as well ”, Iivo Niska, Ristomatti Hakola and Joni Mäki Vermeulen, who played his role model, says.

“By the way, Finland has a great team here in Beijing. Iivo is, of course, the number one star, but there are also a lot of new young people like Remi Lindholm. There is also a strong outlook on the women’s side. ”

Finally Vermeulen will return to the women’s Saturday combined race with Austria Teresa Stadlober achieved an Olympic bronze.

“Teresa really deserved her medal. He showed that you can do it clean, and that citizenship has nothing to do with whether or not you are a good athlete. ”

