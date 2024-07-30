A new controversy was experienced in the Paris 2024 Olympic Gamesafter the elimination in the third round of singles of the American Coco Gauff, who lost 7-6 (9-7) and 6-2 against Croatian Donna Vekic.

According to the criteria of

Coconut She broke down on the court because of the referee’s decisions and in the middle of the game she burst into tears knowing that those small details were pushing her to say goodbye to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Controversial move

The tennis player, who is only 20 years old, was very affected by the decision of the chair umpire who shouted loudly: “Out”, considering that a ball of Vekik had gone outside.

However, the replay shows that the ball hit the line, it was in play and the point went to the Croatian. The referee’s shout distracted Gauff, who returned the shot wide and felt that the point should be replayed.

Coco Gauff tried to change the judge’s decision with an emphatic argument, while the fans on the court Roland Garros They supported the American, but their objective was not achieved, despite the fact that she called the party supervisor.

Coco Gauff Photo:EFE Share

“I feel like it happens to me constantly in this game. I always get cheated… This is the third time this has happened to me this year. And they did it to me right here at the French Open,” said the US tennis player who couldn’t believe what was happening to her.

“Do you understand that I have to always defend my rights? All the time!” said the tennis player, alluding to a possible case of racism in the Olympic Games.

Gauff could not bear it any longer. As she approached the finish line to resume play, she broke down and tears welled up due to the constant errors against her. Play had to be stopped for a few minutes before being resumed. She was overcome with emotion and left a very sad image at the Olympic Games, as her dream of a medal was fading away.

“I understand that the umpire felt that the shout did not affect my swing. I think it did. I don’t usually argue these decisions, but he stopped the point before I hit the ball. It’s not even a perception. It’s the rule,” he said after the game. Coco Gauff.

“These points are important. Normally, they apologize afterwards. It’s a bit frustrating. But the umpire’s ‘I’m sorry’ doesn’t help you once the match is over. I can’t say I would have won if they had given me that point,” added the American tennis player.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS