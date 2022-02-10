Olympic Games Swedish ski coach struggled when Frida Karlsson was called drama queen in Norwegian media

Skier Kari Øyre Slind, who acted as a commentator, later withdrew his words.

Olympics have so far been a bad disappointment to the Swedish ski star To Frida Karlsson. After Thursday’s 10km (p) race, Karlsson shortened to the finish line after reaching the ground and a teammate Ebba Anderssonin according to Karlsson, it was difficult to breathe.

Already the opening race was dramatic for Karlsson. He was allowed to skip interviews for fear of freezing and later said he fainted after the finish. So far, Karlsson has 5th and 12th place in the Olympics, the first from the combined race and the latter on Thursday at 10 kilometers.

In Norway, Karlsson’s recurring problems received a dull reception on Thursday. A skier commenting on the Olympics for Verdens Gang magazine Kari Øyre Slind gave back in the broadcast his outspoken opinion of the Swede.

“When he’s not doing well, it’s important to create drama to get the attention turned away. She is the queen of drama, ” there was a comment, according to Expressen.

Kisan after that, comments quickly spread to the Swedish media. Defenders came quickly. For example, Ebba Andersson told Expressen that he did not think Karlsson would be able to act out after the finish. According to him, Karlsson’s forces were completely exhausted.

Also national team coach Anders Byström commented on Øyre Slind’s statements later in the day.

“I don’t think he’s seen when Frida returns to the Olympic Village. How tired and exhausted he was. I think it’s pretty brazen to say that, ”Byström commented.

“I don’t believe in drama. I don’t think he’s taken any drama courses. They may have theories, but we don’t care. ”

When Kari Øyre Slind saw the headlines and swallows that swallowed Karlsson after his race, he took his words back.

“I sit here and keep my mouth a little stuck. That’s easy on TV. I have a small lump in my stomach when I saw the interviews with Frida Karlsson. It’s too vicious a situation to stand after a race talking crying in your throat. This is his dream he has worked for, ”Slind said.

