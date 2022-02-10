Olympic Games Russian skier received strictly forbidden help in the fight against Krista Pärmäkoski: “Absolutely forbidden activity”

Nepryaeva lost a tenth of a second to Pärmäkoski.

Krista Pärmäkoski aired his 10-kilometer (p) bronze medal at Zhangjiakou’s Medal Plaza on Thursday. Russian Natalia Nepryaeva crashed 0.1 second apart.

“Fortunately, Natalia ran out of time. I can appreciate such a win when I lose these tough matches. And above all, the fact that there were two of us here today, ”Pärmäkoski pointed to with a smile on the silver ball. Kerttu Niskaseen.

Last time two Finnish athletes stood on the podium of the personal Olympic competition for 20 years from Thursday: Samppa Lajunen and Jaakko Tallus after a combined normal race at the Salt Lake City Games.

At the end of a little thought, Pärmäkoski forked Lajunen correctly.

When his profit margin to Nepryaeva is calculated as a percentage, it is about 0.006 percent of the time spent in the race. About 60 cents on the trip. When a medal depends on such a margin, it is imperative that neither competitor gains an illegal advantage in their performance.

That’s it Nepryaeva, however, got on Thursday, and it could have turned the battle for the medal in his favor.

Checking the TV broadcast and its recording, it is quite clear how the announcer of the competition dropped the seconds for the Russian.

“Absolutely prohibited activity from the announcer under the competition rules. The Finnish team should object or the jury should independently investigate and intervene, ”says an experienced technical expert and trainer in cross-country skiing. Veikko Anttonen.

Sanoma’s Olympic editorial staff reached the issue on Thursday to comment on the members of the jury against the International Ski Association’s competition director Pierre Mignereyn.

“No objection has been raised. The information is new to me and we are investigating what happened, ”Mignerey said.

Kerttu Niskanen (left) and Krista Pärmäkoski received their silver and bronze medals in Chinese time on Thursday night. The last time two Finns rushed to the podium of the same personal competition at the Olympic level was 20 years ago in Salt Lake City.

The Finnish team The desire to object – if the violation of the rules in the Finnish camp was quoted at all – was probably influenced by the fact that the struggle turned in favor of one’s own athlete.

According to Veikko Anttonen, the success of Finland’s protest would not have affected the outcome if Pärmäkoski had lost.

Anttonen has a solid view of the announcer’s continuation at the Olympics:

“He needs to be removed from the race, accreditation out. That is the mocha of such a heavy series that I would not see any other option. ”

