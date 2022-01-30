Monday, January 31, 2022
Olympic Games Norwegian biathletes scare joint Olympic flight with skiers – “Really weird”

January 30, 2022
Norway will fly Olympic athletes from Oslo to Beijing on Monday.

Norwegian the coronation panic of the olympic team is constantly gaining new rounds. Now, biathletes are wondering why Norwegian male skiers will be on the same Beijing flight on Monday with other Olympic athletes.

The concern of biathletes is that the Norwegian cross-country team has been diagnosed with four coronavirus infections – two in female skiers (Heidi Weng and Anna Kjersti Kalvå), one for male skiers (Simen Hegstad Krüger) and the sprint coach (Arild Monsen).

The Norwegian women’s ski country team stayed in Italy, from where they are due to move to Zurich, Switzerland and from there fly to Beijing on Tuesday. The male skiers, on the other hand, returned to Norway, where the flight to Beijing will depart on Monday.

“We are going with them on a plane flying from Oslo to Beijing. We need to make sure before boarding that it is 100% safe, ”the biathlon coach Egil Kristiansen notes the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation To NRK.

Kristansen admits to NRK that he does not feel safe now.

“In skiing, the situation is confusing. We are not entirely sure what will happen there. ”

One of the stars of Norwegian biathlon Johannes Thingnes Bø is also skeptical that the skiers are on the same flight.

“I find it really strange that we share a flight with a group of athletes who have had three positive corona tests. I hope and believe that the Olympic Committee, together with the Ski Association, has a plan c, ”says Bø to NRK.

Norwegian ski team leader Espen Bjervig says he understands the concerns of biathletes.

“Everyone is skeptical about going to the big plane that day. I have no problem understanding it at all. ”

Skier Emil Iversen think no one should be afraid of an Olympic flight.

“But maybe they have other reasons to be skeptical, I don’t know. When we travel on Monday, I think we are completely safe, ”Iversen told NRK.

